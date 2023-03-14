Rylan Clark’s heartbreaking confession about being hospitalised twice following marriage breakdown

Comic Relief star Rylan Clark once made a heartbreaking confession about being hospitalised twice following his marriage breakdown in 2021.

The star – who is back on screens tonight for Comic Relief – broke up with his husband of six years in the summer of 2021 – before then taking four months off work as his health took a turn.

Rylan made a sad confession last year (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark talks health battle following split

Back in the summer of 2021, Rylan split from his husband of six years, Dan Neal.

Speaking about the split at the time, Rylan said: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

The star then took four months off work as his health spiralled.

18 months later, in September 2022, Rylan candidly opened up about his health battles following his split from Dan.

During a chat with Claudia Winkleman at his book launch, Rylan revealed that he had suffered from heart failure twice after his split.

Rylan and Dan split in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark makes heartbreaking confession

Speaking to Claudia, the It Takes Two star said the split had more than just an effect on his mental health.

The star revealed that he didn’t just get mentally ill after his split – he got physically ill too.

“Twice last year I ended up in the back of an ambulance because my heart failed,” he then went on to say.

“I just remember the shot going in and all of a sudden this feeling from the middle of your body, both ways, almost takes you over, and you just stop and my heart stopped,” he continued.

Rylan had to have his heart restarted after his split (Credit: ITV)

Rylan on heart failure following split

The star then continued, saying he woke up in hospital and didn’t have a clue what was going on.

Rylan then went on to claim that while his family thought he was just suffering from heartbreak – he knew it was far more serious.

“I knew it wasn’t right. It turned out that my heart had to be restarted. I remember laying in resus and I had all these pads on with all these wires and not understanding what it was,” he said.

“So I didn’t just get mentally ill, I got physically ill.”

You can catch Rylan on Comic Relief: Emma, Oti & Rylan’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

