Come Dine With Me contestant Dazza caused a stir this week when he divided viewers with his pièce de résistance – deep-fried lasagne.

Furthermore, there was also deep-fried lettuce on the menu!

Come Dine With Me contestant Dazza had a surprise or two in store

Come Dine With Me contestant causes a stir

It was food vlogger Dazza from Glasgow’s turn to entertain his guests on Wednesday’s show (September 22).

And he decided to present them with a trio of not-so healthy dishes.

For starters, he whipped up a deep-fried chicken and caviar dish.

And then, for the main course, he dropped portions of lasagne into his deep-fat frier and plopped the slabs of fried goodness onto plates.

We often eat pasta with salad, and Dazza was not to be outdone there either.

He deep-fried some lettuce for good measure.

Dazza's masterpiece!

Lasagne wasn’t the only thing Dazza deep-fried

Of course, there had to be some pudding.

And sticking to his theme, he presented… a deep-fried chocolate bar with ice cream.

The ice cream was the only thing that wasn’t deep-fried.

However, the course didn’t go down well with his guests.

One called the food “disgusting” while another brought a pack of sandwiches along just in case.

As for Dazza, he said: “I see myself as the nucleus of fun in this week’s group. Has anybody laughed as much as tonight?”

He scored 14 points.

Watching Darren on Come Dine With Me deep fry a whole lasagne. Epic. Well done to you sir 👏🏼 — Official Zoinks 🎨 (@teganlgw) September 22, 2021

Someone please tell me they are also seeing Come Dine With Me right now and I didn't just hallucinate deep-fried lasagne — R✨ (@rachelastica) September 22, 2021

Catching up on this week's come dine with me and I get deep fried mars bars is a Scottish thing but WHY did he deep fry the lasagne & lettuce & caviar (separately) — ⚡ Discombobulated Dyke⚡ (@homoskedastic_) September 23, 2021

How did viewers react to the deep-fried delights?

Viewers weren’t sure what to think about the calorific concoction.

One loved it, saying: “Watching Darren on Come Dine With Me deep fry a whole lasagne. Epic. Well done to you sir [clap emoji].”

Another wasn’t so keen, writing: “[Bleeping] hell, deep fried lasagne on Come Dine With Me. They’re in Scotland.”

I didn’t just hallucinate deep-fried lasagne!

A third commented: “Someone please tell me they are also seeing Come Dine With Me right now and I didn’t just hallucinate deep-fried lasagne.”

A fourth shocked viewer exclaimed: “Catching up on this week’s come dine with me and I get deep fried mars bars is a Scottish thing but WHY did he deep fry the lasagne & lettuce & caviar (separately).”

