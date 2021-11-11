Coleen Nolan has revealed the Loose Women panel have to “self-edit” their opinions to avoid being trolled.

The 56-year-old star because a regular panellist on the ITV programme back in 2000.

However, Coleen admitted that the show “is not the same” over fears of offending someone.

Coleen Nolan has opened up about working on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women

Speaking to Johnny Seifert on the Secure The Insecure, Coleen explained that cancel culture and online trolling has affected the show.

The presenter said: “It’s a very different show because the world has changed and I have to say for the better in many ways.

“You cannot get away with certain things now. However, it was a much easier show to do in those days. Now everything we discuss in the meeting – all of our opinions – have to go up to the legal team.

We’re a lot more aware of that now

“We have to make sure we’re hopefully not going to offend. You very much self-edit on that show now.”

Coleen went on to explain that she and her fellow panellists are “aware” of the backlash they could face.

She continued: “That’s because of social media too. You’ll go to say something that’s your genuine opinion and straight away you’ll say in your head ‘no, I’ll get trolled to death’.

Coleen became a regular panellist in 2000 (Credit: ITV)

“I think that’s a shame really. I’d like to think we can all have opinions. That doesn’t warrant someone being nasty to you just because they don’t agree. But that’s the world we live in.

“We’re a lot more aware of that now, so it’s not the same.”

Meanwhile, Coleen also admitted that it can be difficult to bond with the show’s new stars.

Coleen, who previously worked with 10 core panellists, added: “Sometimes you go on and it’s a show with a new panellist or two panellists.

“It takes a long time to build up a rapport with someone where you’re totally at ease and they get your humour or you sarcasm without being offended.”

The presenter has worked with a number of new panellists over the years (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Coleen’s new partner

It comes after Coleen revealed that she is currently dating some new.

The star, who has been married twice, is yet to share the identity of her partner.

She met him on Tinder shortly after being dumped by someone she met during lockdown.

Speaking about her new man, Coleen told the Mirror: “I have met someone wonderful and I am really happy – he makes me feel like I am 20 again.

“It has only been three-and-a-half months so it’s really early but we are dating and the kids have all met him and love him.”

According to reports, Coleen is already looking to marry her new man and is “head over heels” in love.

