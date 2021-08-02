Coleen Nolan has opened up the tragic miscarriage she suffered during her marriage to ex-husband Shane Richie.

The presenter shared her personal story on Loose Women earlier today (August 2), following the news Boris and Carrie Johnson are expecting a “rainbow baby”.

The Prime Minister and his wife tragically lost a baby at the start of this year.

Coleen Nolan opened up about her miscarriage on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Coleen Nolan say?

Opening up on her own experience, Coleen revealed she suffered from a miscarriage not long after welcoming son Jake.

She said: “I remember I had a miscarriage after I had Jake, he was still a baby.

“It wasn’t planned, but it happened, then I miscarried very early on, I mean, it was next to nothing.

I miscarried very early on, I mean, it was next to nothing

“But I was horrified at the doctor that came to my house. We’re talking 20 or so years ago so hopefully it’s different now.”

Coleen, 56, went on: “He came to my house, he didn’t know that I haven’t planned this baby forever.

“He literally walked in, put his hands on my stomach and said, ‘Yes, you’ve lost your baby. Just go to the doctor tomorrow, and they can they can give you a scrape.'”

Coleen and ex Shane Richie share two sons (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women: Coleen Nolan brands Brenda Edwards ‘rude’ in on-air clash

The musician went on to explain how the incident impacted her at the time.

“That’s what he said, and left my house,” Coleen added.

“I sat there and thought ‘he doesn’t know that he hasn’t just absolutely devastated lives’. He had no feeling at all, it was just ‘Yeah, whatever, nature’s way.’ I am glad it’s definitely changed from there.”

Coleen’s sister also suffered a miscarriage

During the segment, Coleen went on to reveal that her sister, Bernie, also experienced a miscarriage.

She recalled how the loss affected her sister’s husband Steve, admitting: “It hit him so hard. We didn’t know at the time because they went away very privately.”

Coleen is mum to Shane Nolan, 32, Jake Roche, 28, and Ciara Fensome, 20.

The star appeared on the Loose Women panel today (Credit: ITV)

The singer met her former husband Shane in 1986.

The couple planned to marry in 1990, but eloped to Florida at the last minute when their plans spiralled out of control.

However, they split in 1997 when she discovered he had been cheating.

Read more: The Nolan sisters: Marriage, divorce, fall-outs and tragic death as the group reunites after 43 years

Meanwhile, Coleen recently revealed she’s found love again.

Writing for the Mirror, she shared: “I’ve been seeing a nice guy I met online, so hopefully I won’t have to rely on butties for much longer.”

Her new romance follows shortly after a recent split with a mystery man she met in lockdown.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.