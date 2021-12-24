Coleen Nolan jokes she’ll be single after Loose Women appearance

Coleen Nolan jokingly fears she’ll be single again, after dressing up in a hilarious turkey outfit on Loose Women today.

The festive fuelled antics of Christmas have seen Coleen dress up as a number of things over the years.

But this year’s outfit could have been Coleen’s most embarrassing to date.

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women today

The turkey outfit, topped with a Santa hat, must be one of the most bizarre outfits Coleen has ever worn.

Coleen Nolan dressed as a turkey on Loose Women (Credit ITV)

What happened on Loose Women?

Coleen was on Loose Women on Christmas Eve with Ruth Langford, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards.

She said: “I mean, it’s not even funny now Ruth. And quite frankly I’m probably going to be single by tomorrow so thank you.”

I’m probably going to be single by tomorrow.

Afterwards, fellow panellist Brenda Edwards said: “You look turkeylicious!”

Coleen wasn’t so sure, although from what she’s said her mystery man might like unusual costumes.

She recently revealed he once asked her to bring a giraffe costume home from the costume department at work.

Coleen told The Sun: “Can you imagine that in the bedroom? I mean, I’ve done sexy nurses outfits but it would be more like a matron now.”

She added: “Here I am oversharing again, nothing is out of bounds!”

It’s a family affair for Coleen Nolan this Christmas

The star recently confessed she will be spending Christmas with her ex husband Ray Fensome and her new man.

Coleen Nolan overshares frequently with her Loose Women colleagues (Credit: ITV)

She is believed to have met her new beau after joining Tinder in the wake of her marriage split.

Coleen revealed to Woman’s Own: “He’s lovely and he’s going to be spending Christmas with us.

“He’s met all the kids and family – and Ray – and everyone gets on.

“I can’t tell you his name because it’s early days, and I just want to keep it to myself right now.”

Coleen’s first marriage was to EastEnders actor Shane Richie. They divorced in 1999.

They share sons Shane Nolan, 30, and Jake Roche, 29.

Coleen married guitarist Ray Fensome in 2007, but in 2018 she announced the marriage was over.

They have a daughter named Ciara, 20.

Her new man is certainly doing her some good.

She recently revealed she’d lost two stone after adopting a plant-based diet.

Coleen, a former winner of Celebrity Big Brother, said: “I feel better than ever.”

What do you think of Coleen’s turkey outfit? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.