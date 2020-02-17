Cold Feet 'to take a break' after the series nine finale

ITV has announced that Cold Feet will be taking a break after tonight's series finale.

The comedy-drama has been a huge hit since it came back in 2016 after a 13-year gap, but now creator Mike Bullen has confirmed that he intends to 'rest' the series before embarking on a 10th run.

Cold Feet will take a break after tonight's series finale (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Cold Feet's Rachel makes shock appearance nine years after tragic death

In a statement issued by the channel, Mike said: "We feel we've explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we've told thus far and the issues they'll be exploring when they are empty-nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood.

We're looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age.

"We're looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…"

The cast, which includes James Nesbitt, Fay Ripley, John Thomson, Robert Bathurst and Hermione Norris, also issued a joint statement, which said: "The Cold Feet team have proved that life never stops being funny, challenging and bittersweet.

"So, although the show will take a well-earned break, we all look forward, when the time is right, to returning to warm the nation's hearts once again."

The show has been a hot since its return in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

The series first launched in 1997 and successfully aired on ITV for five series, introducing viewers to a cast of characters who loved, lost and became parents.

It returned in 2016 for a further four, critically acclaimed series.

ITV says that the final episode of series nine is one of 'new beginnings' and promises Adam and Karen's relationship will be thrown into jeopardy by an offer that's hard to refuse.

Meanwhile, there are set to be some unexpected romantic vibes leaving David with a spring in his step.

And, while drafting up their bucket list, the Giffords will receive some news that puts a whole new perspective on life.

Viewers were 'in tears' at Fay's emotional storylines (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Cold Feet could return for a "one-off" special next year

Viewers have reacted emotionally to key storylines in this series.

Many took to social media to praise Fay Ripley's performance as Jenny, as she battled breast cancer.

Viewers were also 'in tears' as they saw Jenny deal with the grief of losing her mum.

The finale of series nine of Cold Feet airs tonight (Monday February 17 2020) at 9pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts on this story.