Code Of A Killer viewers ‘sickened’ knowing Colin Pitchfork now released from jail

Code Of A Killer viewers were “sickened” when they realised that child killer Colin Pitchfork is now walking free after being released from jail.

The two-part ITV drama told the story of the investigation that brought him to justice.

John Simm and David Threlfall star in Code of a Killer (Credit: ITV1)

ITV drama Code Of A Killer

Code Of A Killer stars David Threlfall and John Simm as a detective and forensic scientist respectively.

Together they team up on a horrifying case – that of the rape and murder of two teenage girls in rural Leicestershire in the 1980s.

DCS David Baker (Thewlis) approached scientific whizz Alec Jeffreys (Simm) to try to find the culprit.

Subsequently, Jeffreys used pioneering DNA techniques to help in the manhunt.

The drama, originally shown in 2015, gained greater significance this time around.

That’s because the killer, Colin Pitchfork, was released from jail on September 1 after 28 years in jail.

How did viewers react to Code Of A Killer?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to express their horror when they realised that Colin Pitchfork is now free.

One fumed: “Sickening to think the repugnant monster who did these heinous crimes now walks the streets as a free man #codeofakiller.”

Another said: “#codeofakiller is a must-watch.

“Ground-breaking genetic discoveries and harrowing real-life events portrayed sensitively by David Threlfall and John Simm.

“Now even more poignant since Colin Pitchfork has been released from prison.”

Furthermore, a third wrote: “Has an extra layer of horror knowing the killer is out of jail & probably sitting on his sofa watching it.

“‘A psychopathic personality disorder accompanied with a serious psycho sexual pathology’

“No justice for Lynda & Dawn #CodeOfAKiller #LifeShouldMeanLife.”

Colin Pitchfork in 1987 (Credit: ITV)

What did Colin Pitchfork do?

In 1983, 15-year-old Lydia Mann was raped and murdered in Narborough, Leicestershire.

She was returning home after finishing a babysitting shift.

The same thing happened again in 1986.

Tragically, fifteen-year-old Dawn Ashworth perished in similar circumstances.

Colin Pitchfork, who lived in a neighbouring village, received a minimum term of 30 years.