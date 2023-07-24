BBC viewers well up over newsreader Clive Myrie’s emotional tribute to colleague George Alagiah following his death

Clive Myrie paid an emotional tribute to George Alagiah today (Monday, July 24) following the BBC presenter’s sad passing.

Clive’s emotional tribute certainly struck a chord with viewers at home, with many welling up as the 58-year-old spoke passionately about his “mentor” George.

George Alagiah dies aged 67

BBC News presenter George sadly died today following a nine-year battle with bowel cancer. George was diagnosed with the disease back in 2014.

The BBC announced his passing earlier today. “It is with deep sadness that the BBC is announcing the death of its much-loved journalist and presenter George Alagiah,” they said.

The director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, also paid tribute to George. “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time,” he said.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly,” he then continued.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy, and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously,” he then added.

Clive Myrie pays tribute to George Alagiah

Today saw an emotional Clive Myrie pay tribute to his “mentor” George on BBC News. After reporting on George’s passing, as well as his life and career, Clive paid a personal tribute to George.

“On a personal note, George touched all of us here in the newsroom with his kindness and generosity, his warmth and good humour,” he said.

Appearing to choke back tears, he then continued. “We loved him here at BBC News and I loved him as a mentor, colleague, and friend.

“His spirit, strength, and courage in the later years of his life are something his family can be so proud of. Journalism has lost a giant,” he then added.

Viewers well up over Clive Myrie tribute

Clive’s tribute struck a chord with many, with some viewers taking to Twitter to confess that it had made them emotional too.

“Sad to see Clive Myrie welling-up as he read the news about the death of his colleague and friend George Alagiah. Well done Clive for just getting through it, RIP George,” one viewer tweeted.

“Very heartfelt, touching tribute from Clive Myrie to the beautiful human being that was George Alagiah. He clearly was so important to so many people and will be a great loss. Rest in peace, sir,” another BBC viewer said.

“It must be so difficult announcing the death of someone who was a beloved friend & colleague on national tv. Tom Bradby had the unimaginable difficult task with the passing of Emily Morgan, I was moved to tears then as I have just been at Clive Myrie remembering George Alagiah,” a third wrote.

“When my time comes I only hope someone talks about me like Clive Myrie just spoke about George Alagiah. Such a genuine well loved Journalist, Friend and Family man,” another said.

“A beautiful tribute to a friend, colleague and mentor. How Clive Myrie managed the link afterwards I have no idea as my husband and I were in tears & we only knew George through a screen,” a fifth said.

“Clive Myrie’s voice giving him away as he struggles not to cry as he pays own tribute to George Alagiah Making me well up….. So sad,” another said.

