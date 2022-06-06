Loose Women viewers criticised Cliff Richard today for a remark he made.

During his appearance on Monday’s show, the singing legend opened up about his “regret” over missing an opportunity to have a photo with Elvis Presley.

Sir Cliff, 81, admitted he didn’t want a picture with Elvis because the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ had ‘put on weight’.

Singing legend Cliff appeared on Loose Women on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Cliff Richard on Loose Women

Cliff said: “I was promoting Devil Woman in America, and this journalist came and talked to me.”

Read more: Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter under fire for remarks about Wayne Rooney’s appearance

He said the journalist asked if he would like a photo with Elvis.

Cliff continued: “And I went, ‘Yeah!’

Cliff came under fire for his comments about Elvis (Credit: ITV)

“When the interview was over, [the journalist] said ‘Okay, when do you want to do it?’ and I said, ‘Let’s wait.'”

Cliff added: “Because he had put on a lot of weight.

“And I said, ‘If I’m going to have a photograph of me with Elvis stuck on my refrigerator door, I want him to look great.’

“I regret it now. I should have said, ‘yes, let’s do it.'”

Viewers watching weren’t impressed with Cliff’s comments.

Cliff said he regrets not getting a photo with Elvis (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “@loosewomen can’t believe what just come out of Cliff Richard mouth what a disgusting fatist comment about Elvis.”

Another wrote: “#LooseWomen did @cliffrichardx really just say that he wouldn’t have his picture taken with Elvis because he was too fat?! Lovely attitude that.”

A third added: “So glad it wasn’t just me that picked up on Cliff Richard fat shaming Elvis on #LooseWomen.”

However, others saw the funny side as one tweeted: “Hang on. Sir Cliff Richard turned down a photo opp with Elvis Presley because he thought Elvis was too fat to have a photo with?” followed by a laughing face emojij.

Sir Cliff was also on the show to speak about being involved in the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Read more: Silent Witness series 25 episode 3 cast: Two infamous soap stars join the BBC One drama!

He featured in the pageant which took place on Sunday alongside other ‘national treasures’.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.