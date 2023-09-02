Claudia Winkleman reveals foul-mouthed comment from Strictly boss about her presenting

Claudia Winkleman, host of Strictly Come Dancing, has revealed a foul-mouthed comment she received from a TV boss.

The much-loved presenter, 51, spoke about her career earlier this week during the Edinburgh TV Festival.

She will be back alongside Tess Daly, 54, to front Strictly’s 21st series later this month.

But while viewers adore Claudia – who also hosts The Traitors – she shared sweary feedback she’s been given regarding presenting.

Claudia Winkleman: Strictly host news

Claudia anchored Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two from when the show debuted in 2004 until 2010. From 2010 she appeared with Tess Daly to co-host the Sunday night results programme.

And then in 2014, Claudia filled the vacancy created in 2014 by Sir Bruce Forsyth’s departure on the Saturday show.

However, despite the expansion of her presenting role, Claudia once came in for some surprising guidance from a producer during her It Takes Two days.

‘Don’t be a turd’

Claudia told her audience in Edinburgh recently how her parents – publisher Barry Winkleman and newspaper editor Eve Pollard – advised her that hard work would be her key to success.

She also indicated she was instructed to treat people well and “don’t be a turd”.

Claudia continued by noting how a telly boss also helped inspire her with equally colourful direction.

She recalled: “And one of my old producers on Strictly: It Takes Two used to say two things in my earpiece before we started filming – ‘Don’t be sh*t. It’s only telly.’ And I always try.”

All I do is paint myself orange and read from an autocue.

The self-deprecating star also said during her talk: “All I do is paint myself orange and read from an autocue.”

‘Strictly is run by women’

Claudia also reflected on being “incredibly nervous” at taking over Brucie’s spot. But she noted that Bake Off, which she considered the biggest show on the box at the time, was also hosted by two women, too.

Claudia added: “Strictly is run by women, Our boss is a woman, it’s directed by a woman, my producer is a woman. Our leader is pregnant and we had a meeting the other day about the cast — but all we could talk about was baby names.”

