Clarkson’s Farm season 2: Cheeky first look images delight fans

Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime Video is on its way back.

And, as the series continues filming, now the streaming giant has released some first-look images.

So what do they show and what’s going to happen in season 2?

Jeremy plants a smacker on Lisa’s lips (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Clarkson’s Farm season 2: What do the images show?

The first image shows star Jeremy Clarkson planting a big smacker on girlfriend Lisa Hogan’s lips.

To our left of the PDA is Jeremy’s right-hand man Kaleb Cooper looks down in embarrassment.

Kaleb is often at loggerheads with Jeremy, as his genuine farming experience is at odds with Jeremy’s, ahem, lack of experience and money-making ideas.

Jeremy and Kaleb (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Clarkson’s Farm season 2: Kaleb is back!

The second image shows Jeremy driving his beloved tractor along a country lane in the Cotswolds, where the farm is based.

In the front, carrying area sits Kaleb looking every inch like a man who has been locked into the compartment and is trying to escape.

And, if you watched the first series, this is an accurate description of Jeremy and Kaleb’s relationship!

The gang is back! (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The gang is back for season 2

In the final image, Jeremy gives a big thumbs up while sitting in his Range Rover.

Standing in front of the car are valuable farm workers and series regulars, Cheerful Charlie and Gerald.

As for the series itself, Amazon says: “Filming for Prime Video’s smash hit began last year, and reunites the whole Diddly Squat crew, including Lisa, Kaleb, Cheerful Charlie and Gerald, as they once again keep a watchful eye on Jeremy and his agricultural antics in Chipping Norton.”

When is the second series on?

While it’s fantastic news that Jeremy and the gang are seen in new images, filming continues in the Cotswolds.

And Amazon Prime Video told ED! that filming will continue throughout the year, because Jeremy and co film for a full farm year.

That means production should end in late summer.

And that means we’re still some way off from knowing when it’ll be on.

What did Jeremy say about series 2?

After much speculation about whether a second series was actually going to take place, Jeremy took to Twitter to confirm what fans had been hoping for.

In July of last year (2021), he said in the video: “Good news

“Following the success of the first series I’m delighted to say that there will be a second series of Clarkson’s Farm.”

“You mean Kaleb’s Farm,” Kaleb said from behind the camera.

“No. All the team are back,” Jeremy continued.

“Cheerful Charlie, Lisa, Gerald and the fetus in the tractor.”