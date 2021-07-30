Clare Balding has gone viral after accidentally making a swimming innuendo whilst hosting at the Tokyo Olympics.

The BBC presenter, 50, made the gaffe during an interview with Olympians Tom Dean and Matt Richards.

The athletes competed in the men’s 4x200m freestyle final on Wednesday (July 28).

Clare Balding has gone viral after making a swimming innuendo at the Olympics (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What did Clare Balding say?

Following the final, Clare sat down with the pair as she praised their efforts in the competition.

However, the attention soon slipped away from Tom and Matt.

Speaking to Matt, the presenter said: “Your third leg was just phenomenal.”

Matt couldn’t hide his laughter as he began to giggle alongside Tom.

He responded: “‘Yeah, I haven’t actually had a chance to watch it back yet. I’ve tried to find it.

“To be honest I’m having some trouble finding the video of the race.”

RFL President @clarebalding with an unintentional highlight of the Olympics, whilst interviewing 18 year old Gold Medal winning swimmer Matt Richards 😂 pic.twitter.com/gR3bQ6JJpv — Men of Rugby League (@RugbyLeagueMen) July 29, 2021

Today I have laughed at the Clare Balding ‘your third leg was phenomenal’ video. I’m now watching a cookery programme and they keep saying ‘lady fingers’….I smirk everytime. I’m supposed to be a grown up! — Graham Ince (@Grambaland) July 29, 2021

‘Phenomenal Third Leg’ is a great name for a band @clarebalding — Bobby Benton-Smith (@BobBentonSmith) July 29, 2021

‘Your third leg was phenomenal’ Take a bow @clarebalding for the line of #Tokyo2020 #Thirdleg — Dan Lane (@88Lane) July 29, 2021

Clare Balding to @M4ttRichards just now "Your third leg was absolutely phenomenal!"#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/JnmJgfB0eS — Ruth Dawson (@ruth_91) July 28, 2021

How did the internet react to Claire Balding’s swimming innuendo?

And the moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

On Twitter, one said: “So Matt Richards will now forever be known as Third Leg or Tripod.”

A second shared: “I bet that had them creasing up in the gallery! That’s definitely one for the awkward sporting quotes feature in #PrivateEye!”

So Matt Richards will now forever be known as Third Leg or Tripod

Another wrote: “And up in the galley the director is saying ‘Did she really say that… tight close up on Matt for a smutty reaction shot.'”

A fourth commented: “Wish I could hear the laughs afterwards, the teasing and jokes…”

Meanwhile, others believe Clare purposefully made the comment.

Clare is hosting the Olympics alongside Alex Scott (Credit: BBC)

One tweeted: “I once worked with Clare Balding, she’s pretty mischievous, and I suspect she knew exactly what she was doing.”

In addition, another added: “So Clare Balding liked his swimming. But she was really impressed with that third leg.”

One internet user joked: “‘Phenomenal Third Leg’ is a great name for a band @clarebalding.”

A second added: “Clare Balding deserves gold for that accidental but hilarious double-entendre.”

Clare is yet to respond to the media frenzy she’s caused online.

