Clare Balding’s shock comments about being ‘fat-shamed’ by Anne Robinson

Commonwealth Games host Clare Balding has previously spoken out claiming she was ‘fat-shamed’ by former Weakest Link host Anne Robinson.

The 50-year-old TV presenter appeared on a celebrity special of the quick-fire-quiz show back in 2005.

And the experience is firmly etched on her memory.

Clare Balding claimed Anne Robinson ‘fat-shamed’ her back in 2005 (Credit: Splash News)

What did Clare Balding claim?

Anne, 77, was often called ‘the acid-tongued presenter’ when she hosted The Weakest Link.

And she certainly lived up to the name when Clare appeared, according to the sports presenter.

Later last year, Clare was a guest on Gabby Logan’s The Midpoint Podcast.

She said that on The Weakest Link she got through to a head-to-head with former Chelsea and England footballer Graeme Le Saux.

Furthermore she described him as “Very very bright”.

“Luckily I did okay and I won.”

During the show, Anne asked Clare why she’d given up being an amateur jockey.

Anne used my weight as a stick to beat me with.

She told Gabby: “I said: ‘Look at me, I got too heavy, right.'”

“So then she would constantly use the line of ‘who ate too many cookies?'”

How did Clare respond to the comments?

Clare continued: “I said in the interview at the end: ‘Well, Anne used my weight as a stick to beat me with, but if that makes the crusty old cow happy, that’s fine!'”

She said she thought the producers would never use the insult.

Anne Robinson as she appeared on the Weakest Link (Credit: YouTube)

TV host Anne responds

Two days later, Clare received a handwritten letter from Anne.

It read: “Dear Clare, I watched your edition of The Weakest Link. You sparkled, and your intelligence and wit…”

Journalist and author Clare continued: “It was all really nice and I thought, thank God she didn’t see the interview at the end.

“I turned over the page and it said: ‘I do hope we work together soon. With love, the Crusty Old Cow.”

Clare hosts the Commonwealth Games coverage BBC One tonight (August 7) at 5.25pm and will be presenting live from the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on BBC One at 8pm on Monday.

