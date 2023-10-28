Claire Sweeney dealt huge blow months ahead of Dancing On Ice launch

Online bookies have dealt soap icon and Dancing On Ice hopeful Claire Sweeney a huge blow ahead of the show’s launch. The Coronation Street star will appear as a contestant on the show when it returns to ITV in 2024.

She will appear alongside such names as Roxy Shahidi, Ryan Thomas and Ricky Norwood. Following news of the line-up, bookies weighed in on the celebs’ chances… and things aren’t looking good for Claire.

Claire currently plays recovering addict Cassie Plummer on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Claire Sweeney’s Dancing On Ice hopes dashed?

Online bookmakers bettingsites.co.uk released their predictions for the competition today (Saturday, October 28), revealing the show favourites… and those who might struggle.

Unfortunately for Claire, she sits at the bottom of the list with odds of 20/1 – behind only boxer Ricky Hatton (with odds of 25/1). Immediately above Claire is comedian Lou Sanders (14/1).

After Lou comes Emmerdale star Roxy (12/1) and radio presenter Adele Roberts (12/1). Legendary olympian Eddie ‘the eagle’ Edwards sits mid-table, at 10/1.

But who do the bookies predict might win the competition?

Reality TV star Miles Nazaire is the bookies’ favourite to win the competition (Credit: C4/YouTube)

Miles Nazaire favourite to win Dancing On Ice

Bookies have predicted that Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire could walk (or skate) away with the trophy. Neil Roarty, spokesperson for the website, said: “With all the contestants confirmed for January’s edition of Dancing on Ice, we make Miles Nazaire the early favourite to win series 16 of the popular ITV show.”

“The Made in Chelsea star is our 3/1 frontrunner to wow the audience and judges alike, ahead of former Love Islander Amber Gill (7/2) and Greg Rutherford (5/1),” Neil continued.

“Meanwhile, iconic former Olympic ski jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, who was the last confirmed contestant for the upcoming series, is poised at 10/1 to swoop in and seize victory on the ice rink.”

Below Miles, Amber and Greg, sits EastEnders star Ricky Norwood, with odds of 7/1. Next up are S Club star Hannah Spearritt (8/1) and former Corrie actor Ryan Thomas (9/1).

Can Claire beat the odds to do well in the competition?

