Cillian Murphy in depth: Is he the next James Bond and who is he married to?

Peaky Blinders legend Cillian Murphy is tipped to play James Bond as his role as Tommy Shelby comes to an end.

But is this really the last we’ll see of the Brummy gang boss? A big screen version of Peaky Blinders is planned for 2024 – will Cillian Murphy be reprising his role?

Peaky Blinders lead Cillian Murphy could play James Bond (Credit: BBC)

Will Cillian Murphy be in the Peaky Blinders movie?

The good news for fans is that, after the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders airs, a film version will be underway.

Creator and showrunner Steven Knight says the big screen version will start shooting in 2023.

“I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” he said.

“And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Steven Knight says he is writing a film version of Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC)

He added that there might be other shows related to the Peaky Blinders universe to keep fans happy.

As yet there are no plot details, however it is believed that the story will take place during World War II and carry on from where season six leaves off.

Though not confirmed, it is highly likely that Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby along with the rest of the cast of the hit show.

But there is also a suggestion that Spiderman star Tom Holland could join the cast after he revealed that he’d once missed out on a role in the series.

Upon hearing this, Steven Knight said he would love tTom star in the movie version.

Will Cillian Murphy replace Daniel Craig as James Bond? (Credit: MGM)

Will Cillian Murphy be the next James Bond?

Cillian has been tipped to take over the role of James Bond, now Daniel Craig has quit. But then who hasn’t?

Last year he was one of three Irish actors in the frame to take on the role of the sexy super spy, along with Michael Fassbender and Aidan Turner.

Cillian had been linked to the role for some time, especially after making such a splash playing Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

However, in January 2022, reports suggest that Henry Cavill and Bridgerton star Rene-Jean Page were the most likely to take over the role.

Are Cillian Murphy and Emily blunt related?

No, Cillian and Emily Blunt are not related. However they are good friends, having appeared together in the horror flick A Quiet Place 2.

Before they met, Emily and her husband John Krasinski had been fans of Peaky Blinders and had decided, watching Cillian on screen as Tommy, that he’d be perfect for the sequel.

Emily Blunt is not related to Cillian Murphy but she and her husband John Krasinski are good friends with him after appearing on A Quest Place 2 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I was like mainlining Peaky Blinders into my veins,” Emily told Jonathan Ross last year about how she and her husband decided to cast Cillian in the sequel to the horror film.

“John had written the second script and he said, ‘That’s it, it’s him.'”

And when they eventually worked together, Blunt said she thought his performance on A Quiet Place 2 was astonishing.

“He is so arresting to be in a scene with, he’s absolutely brilliant. He’s so polite and shy, the antithesis of his character in Peaky Blinders,” she recalled.

“He has these very famous iconic blue eyes and his cheekbones… he has websites dedicated to his eyes and cheekbones, it’s crazy.”

She also revealed that when they were filming, he liked to keep himself to himself, but she and hubby John insisted on taking him out.

“He quite likes to just go home, take a bath and go to bed,” she said, adding: “When he goes out, I think, when he has his Peaky Blinders haircut he hates it.”

Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy have a close relationship (Credit: BBC)

Are Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy friends?

Cillian and Tom Hardy are very good friends and have been working together for years.

As well as Peaky Blinders they both had roles in Hollywood movie Inception.

Fans love their close friendship so much that some have compiled cutest moment montages online.

Where does Cillian Murphy live?

The blue-eyed used to live in London for many years, but quit the big city for a leafy corner of south Dublin in 2015.

He says he prefers to live a private life and by moving away from a city like London he can do just that and says that Irish people know not to bother him.

Cillian Murphy had enough of busy London and took his family back to Dublin (Credit: BBC One)

“I think Irish people are generally really decent,” he told The Irish Post. “If they know what sort of person you are, they respect that. We moved back about five or six years ago and it’s been the best thing we did.”

Another reason he was keen to return to his home country was to be closer to his nearest and dearest.

“Well, [we moved] to be closer to family,” he says. “The kids are of a certain age. I think if you live in a world capital – like New York or London or wherever – it’s excellent and exciting and stimulating in your 20s and 30s.

“Then there’s a point where the things that were excellent and stimulating are now a bit sort of tedious and draining. You want something quieter and that’s what we did.”

Where is Cillian Murphy from?

Cillian Murphy was born in Douglas in Cork. His mother taught French and his father Brendan worked for the Department Of Education and Skills.

His grandparents, aunts and uncles were teachers.

He grew up a Catholic in Ballintemple with his younger brother Páidi and two younger sisters Sile and Orla.

Cillian started writing and performing songs at the age of 10 and was academically successful but still got in trouble for bad behaviour.

He had his first taste of acting in secondary school under the tutelage of Corcadorca Tharet Company director Pat Kiernan.

The A-list actor later said the experience was a “huge high” and a “fully alive” feeling.

His English teacher, novelist William Wall, encouraged him to pursue acting but he wanted to become a rock star.

Can Cillian Murphy sing?

Although he obviously loves acting, he once had dreams of becoming a rock star.

In his late teens and early 20s, he sang and played the guitar in several bands with his brother, Páidi.

“We specialised in wacky lyrics and endless guitar solos,” he said of the band years later.

They showed so much promise that they offered a five-album deal by Acid Jazz records, which they turned down because Páidi was still in school and the duo did not agree with the small amount of money they would get for giving the record label the rights to Murphys’ compositions.

“I’m very glad in retrospect that we didn’t sign because you kind of sign away your life to a label and the whole of your music.”

Cillian Murphy had dreams of being a rock star but then opted for acting (Credit: Splash)

Cillian still loves music and while he is no longer a member of a band he regularly writes and plays music with friends and on his own.

Now he’s a successful actor says he has cast away any dreams of becoming a musician, admitting: “Even if I was good, the very notion of being an actor with a rock band on the side would mean I’d never be taken seriously.”

Is Cillian Murphy married and does he have kids?

Cillian married his long-time girlfriend and artist Yvonne McGuinness whom he met at one of his rock band’s gigs in 1996.

They lived in London for fourteen years (from 2001 to 2015) before moving to Dublin with their two sons Malachy (born December 2005) and Aran (born July 2007).

Peaky Blinders returns with series six on Sunday, February 27 at 9pm on BBC One.