Strictly Come Dancing fans were left divided as Christopher Biggins made an appearance on It Takes Two.

The 72-year-old TV personality joined host, Rylan Clark, on the BBC spin-off series last night (October 22).

However, some fans were quick to complain over Biggins‘ guest slot.

Christopher Biggins divided It Strictly Takes Two viewers last night (Credit: BBC)

Christopher Biggins on It Takes Two

Biggins sat on the guest panel with Jamie Laing and Ria Hebden.

During the episode, Rylan showed a clip of John Whaite and Johannes Radebe rehearsing for tonight’s show.

He then went on to ask the panel for their thoughts.

Read more: GMB viewers accuse Christopher Biggins of expressing ‘homophobic’ views during Superman discussion

Biggins said: “I absolutely adore them, I think they’re so exciting.

“It’s so exciting that two men are dancing together. It’s very important, just like the two girls dancing together last year.”

He added: “They’re so strong. They belong together forever – do you think think they’re having a thing?”

Biggins gushed over Johannes Radebe and John Whaite (Credit: BBC)

Rylan jokingly shut down the remark, saying: “That’s now rumours start!”

His remark didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home, who took to Twitter to comment.

One said: “#StrictlyComeDancing #ItTakesTwo Biggins announces that he thinks Johannes and Jonathon are having a thing. Juicy Strictly Curse.”

How did Strictly fans react?

Another added: “Very naughty of you @onebiggins #ItTakesTwo.”

A third posted: “Biggins sucks but that was funny tbf.”

However, others were divided over Biggins appearing on the panel.

On Twitter, one shared: “Why is he even being given airtime!! John literally has a boyfriend who he loves very much so why is this man all trying to ruin relationships!”

Why is he even being given airtime!! John literally has a boyfriend who he loves very much so why is this man all trying to ruin relationships! — DarkGa (@Henry92589880) October 22, 2021

Biggins sucks but that was funny tbf. 😂😂 — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) October 22, 2021

Biggins is not it, especially for this show and all things related to it #ItTakesTwo — DebBOO! M (@heavenstobetsie) October 22, 2021

Not watching #itt #ItTakesTwo tonight, Biggins should not be given air time, especially not on a show like this — Fen 🎃🎃🎃 (@kirstpe) October 22, 2021

i’m mentally tuning out whenever biggins speaks #ittakestwo — karis (@karistbh) October 22, 2021

#ItTakesTwo Get Biggins off this programme …stupid comments and loose tongue cause problems. Stupid man. — LarglenLarry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺💙 (@LarglenLarry) October 22, 2021

So Biggins understands the importance of two men dancing together, yet still can’t wrap his tiny mind around the existence of bisexual people 🤦🏼‍♂️ #ItTakesTwo — Alex (@AMG_Review) October 22, 2021

Urgh Christopher Biggins tomorrow. I can't stand that biphobic horrible man. 😒😒 #ItTakesTwo #Strictly — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) October 21, 2021

A second tweeted: “#ItTakesTwo Get Biggins off this programme… stupid comments and loose tongue cause problems. Stupid man.”

Another wrote: “Biggins is not it, especially for this show and all things related to it #ItTakesTwo.”

A fourth complained: “YAY JAMIE!! But I can’t stand Biggins, horrible man #ItTakesTwo #Strictly.”

I’m mentally tuning out whenever Biggins speaks

“Not watching #itt #ItTakesTwo tonight, Biggins should not be given air time, especially not on a show like this,” a fifth said.

Another posted: “I’m mentally tuning out whenever Biggins speaks #ittakestwo.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out his previous comments about bisexuality.

Biggins was removed from Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, after claiming that the AIDS crisis was exacerbated by bisexual people.

Referencing his past remarks, one viewer wrote: “So Biggins understands the importance of two men dancing together, yet still can’t wrap his tiny mind around the existence of bisexual people #ItTakesTwo.”

Read more: Strictly: Rylan Clark-Neal under fire for criticism of Craig Revel Horwood

A second added: “Urgh Christopher Biggins. I can’t stand that biphobic horrible man #ItTakesTwo #Strictly.”

However, one viewer praised his outfit choice on the show, saying: “I adore Biggins style #ItTakesTwo.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.