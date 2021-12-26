The best Boxing Day TV from Death In Paradise and All Star Musicals to A Very British Scandal

The Christmas TV continues without mercy on Boxing Day.

Now you’ve made it onto the other side, it’s time to put your feet up, have some Quality Street for breakfast and relax in front of the box.

So what’s on today? We’ve got you covered…

The Chase Celebrity Special

ITV, 5pm

In tonight’s celeb special Kate Silverton, Ruthie Henshall, Iain Stirling and the Rev Richard Coles attempt to win cash for their charities.

Around The World In 80 Days

BBC One, 5.50pm

David Tennant takes the lead role of Phileas Fogg in this brand-new adaptation of the Jules Verne classic.

Together with two pals, Phileas accepts the challenge of travelling around the globe in 80 days.

Death In Paradise

BBC One, 7.30pm

A feature-length Christmas TV offering and the crime drama’s first ever festive special.

When a wealthy shipping magnate is found dead at a Christmas party, a man in London receives a mysterious Christmas card connected to the death.

Neville springs into action with the help of a familiar face.

All Star Musicals At Christmas

ITV, 8pm

Fern Britton, Ben Miller, Gyles Brandreth, Anita Rani, Catherine Tyldesley and Radzi Chinyanganya all undertake theatre training in a bid to become champion.

John Barrowman hosts.

Brand new shocking crime drama for Christmas TV

All I Want(ed) For Christmas

Channel 4, 8pm

The likes of Jonathan Ross, Robert Webb, Big Narstie, Keith Lemon and Martine McCutcheon all get to open the Christmas presents they really wanted as kids but never received.

A Very British Scandal

BBC One, 9pm

Swish new crime drama featuring The Crown’s Claire Foy as the disgraced Duchess of Argyll.

The Duchess and her husband were involved in one of the most outrageous divorces of the 1960s.

Paul Bettany also stars.

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2021

Channel 4, 9pm

Comedians Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love, Guz Khan and Sara Pascoe look back at the year’s news.

Hosted by Jimmy Carr.

The legend that is Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure

ITV, 9.30pm

Comedy legend Billy welcomes fans into his Florida Keys home to give them an insight into how he lives his life amid his battle with Parkinson’s.

He also selects some of his favourite stand-up routines from his distinguished career.

Adele: The BBC Sessions

BBC Two, 10pm

This special show takes a look back in the BBC archives to unearth live performances by the hit singer.

It includes Adele’s first performance on Jools Holland in 2007.