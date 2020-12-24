Netflix UK has Christmas films galore, but which are the best-worst festive movies on the streaming platform?

Sometimes, when you settle in front of the TV with a cuppa at the end of a wintry evening, all you want is crack open the snacks and watch a truly naff Christmas film.

Holidate on Netflix features all the big ‘holidays’ (Credit: Netflix)

Best worst Christmas films on Netflix UK

Netflix certainly isn’t short of them!

If you’ve seen the likes of Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Miracle on 34th Street a million times, here are eight of the best terrible-yet-great festive flicks you might want to give a go.

1) Holidate

Starring: Luke Bracey, Emma Roberts, Kristin Chenoweth

IMDB score: 6.1/10

In Holidate, two strangers who are tired of being single on holidays decide to become each other’s plus-ones – but end up falling for each other.

Netflix’s description reads: “All they want is someone to drunk-mock strangers with on holidays. No pressure, no romance, no chance it’ll lead to love.”

2) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Starring: Forest Whitaker, Hugh Bonneville, Keegan-Michael Key

IMDB score: 6.5/10

Jingle Jangle is about an eccentric toymaker who, years after a trusted apprentice betrays him, finds joy again when his adventurous granddaughter comes into his life.

Kurt Russell stars in this cheesy but super-fun sequel (Credit: Netflix)

3) The Christmas Chronicles 2

Starring: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp

IMDB score: 6/10

In the follow-up to the 2018 Netflix comedy, teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa when Belsnickel – a nefarious, trouble-making elf – threatens to cancel Christmas forever.

4) A Christmas Prince

Starring: Rose McIver, Alice Krige, Ben Lamb

IMDB score: 5.8/10

A reporter masquerades as a tutor in the hope of getting the inside scoop on a prince who lives a playboy lifestyle.

However, while undercover she finds herself tangled up in royal intrigue – while also falling madly in love.

5) I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Starring: Mena Suvari, James Brolin, Giselle Eisenberg

IMDB score: 6.1/10

In I’ll Be Home for Christmas, a gruff retired cop unexpectedly shows up at his daughter’s door, forcing them to confront – and potentially heal – old wounds.

Mena Suvari plays single mum Jackie, an assistant district attorney and daughter to James Brolin’s character, Jack.

Blizzards trapping people is a common theme among Christmas films on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Getting snowed in a common theme

6) Let It Snow

Starring: Odeya Rush, Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore

IMDB score: 5.8/10

When a small town in the US’ Midwest finds itself engulfed in a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, a group of students are brought together and soon find their friendships and love lives colliding.

Christmas Inheritance is worth a go if you’re not too critical – or have had a few glasses of wine (Credit: Netflix)

7) Christmas Inheritance

Starring: Andie MacDowell, Jake Lacy, Eliza Taylor

IMDB score: 5.7/10

Heiress Ellen Langford needs to deliver a special Christmas card to her father’s former partner if she is to inherit his business.

However, a snowstorm leaves her stranded – forcing her to confront the true spirit of Christmas.

8) Christmas Break In

Starring: Danny Glover, Denise Richards, Cameron Seely

IMDB score: 4.5/10

Energetic kid Izzy is alone at school after a blizzard, and making matters worse are three bumbling crooks who are sheltering in the building – and have taken the caretaker hostage.

Izzy decides it’s up to her to save the day.

