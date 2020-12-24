Best Worst Christmas films
TV

Christmas films on Netflix UK: The eight best worst festive movies

So rubbish yet so good!

By Richard Bell
| Updated:

Netflix UK has Christmas films galore, but which are the best-worst festive movies on the streaming platform?

Sometimes, when you settle in front of the TV with a cuppa at the end of a wintry evening, all you want is crack open the snacks and watch a truly naff Christmas film.

Holidate, one of the best worst christmas films on Netflix
Holidate on Netflix features all the big ‘holidays’ (Credit: Netflix)

Best worst Christmas films on Netflix UK

Netflix certainly isn’t short of them!

If you’ve seen the likes of Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Miracle on 34th Street a million times, here are eight of the best terrible-yet-great festive flicks you might want to give a go.

1) Holidate

Starring: Luke Bracey, Emma Roberts, Kristin Chenoweth

IMDB score: 6.1/10

In Holidate, two strangers who are tired of being single on holidays decide to become each other’s plus-ones – but end up falling for each other.

Netflix’s description reads: “All they want is someone to drunk-mock strangers with on holidays. No pressure, no romance, no chance it’ll lead to love.”

2) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Starring: Forest Whitaker, Hugh Bonneville, Keegan-Michael Key

IMDB score: 6.5/10

Jingle Jangle is about an eccentric toymaker who, years after a trusted apprentice betrays him, finds joy again when his adventurous granddaughter comes into his life.

Christmas Chronicles 2, one of the best worst christmas films on Netflix
Kurt Russell stars in this cheesy but super-fun sequel (Credit: Netflix)

3) The Christmas Chronicles 2

Starring: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp

IMDB score: 6/10

In the follow-up to the 2018 Netflix comedy, teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa when Belsnickel – a nefarious, trouble-making elf – threatens to cancel Christmas forever.

4) A Christmas Prince

Starring: Rose McIver, Alice Krige, Ben Lamb

IMDB score: 5.8/10

A reporter masquerades as a tutor in the hope of getting the inside scoop on a prince who lives a playboy lifestyle.

However, while undercover she finds herself tangled up in royal intrigue – while also falling madly in love.

5) I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Starring: Mena Suvari, James Brolin, Giselle Eisenberg

IMDB score: 6.1/10

In I’ll Be Home for Christmas, a gruff retired cop unexpectedly shows up at his daughter’s door, forcing them to confront – and potentially heal – old wounds.

Mena Suvari plays single mum Jackie, an assistant district attorney and daughter to James Brolin’s character, Jack.

Let It Snow, one of the best worst christmas films on Netflix
Blizzards trapping people is a common theme among Christmas films on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Getting snowed in a common theme

6) Let It Snow

Starring: Odeya Rush, Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore

IMDB score: 5.8/10

When a small town in the US’ Midwest finds itself engulfed in a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, a group of students are brought together and soon find their friendships and love lives colliding.

Christmas Inheritance, one of the best worst christmas films on Netflix
Christmas Inheritance is worth a go if you’re not too critical – or have had a few glasses of wine (Credit: Netflix)

7) Christmas Inheritance

Starring: Andie MacDowell, Jake Lacy, Eliza Taylor

IMDB score: 5.7/10

Heiress Ellen Langford needs to deliver a special Christmas card to her father’s former partner if she is to inherit his business.

However, a snowstorm leaves her stranded – forcing her to confront the true spirit of Christmas.

8) Christmas Break In

Starring: Danny Glover, Denise Richards, Cameron Seely

IMDB score: 4.5/10

Energetic kid Izzy is alone at school after a blizzard, and making matters worse are three bumbling crooks who are sheltering in the building – and have taken the caretaker hostage.

Izzy decides it’s up to her to save the day.

What will you be watching this Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Harry Redknapp reveals beloved dog has died before Christmas
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Christmas card: Archie stuns royal fans with ‘grown up’ appearance
Len Goodman slams Strictly judges on GMB
GMB: Len Goodman takes swipe at ‘stupid’ Strictly Come Dancing judges
Coronation Street: Viewers brand Craig ‘the dodgiest copper’ as he gives away important police information
Gogglebox star Amy Tapper
Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off weight loss in underwear video
Kate Garraway pleads with Sky after kids are left without TV and internet as they isolate over Christmas