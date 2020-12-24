Netflix UK has Christmas films galore, but which are the best-worst festive movies on the streaming platform?
Sometimes, when you settle in front of the TV with a cuppa at the end of a wintry evening, all you want is crack open the snacks and watch a truly naff Christmas film.
Best worst Christmas films on Netflix UK
Netflix certainly isn’t short of them!
If you’ve seen the likes of Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Miracle on 34th Street a million times, here are eight of the best terrible-yet-great festive flicks you might want to give a go.
1) Holidate
Starring: Luke Bracey, Emma Roberts, Kristin Chenoweth
IMDB score: 6.1/10
In Holidate, two strangers who are tired of being single on holidays decide to become each other’s plus-ones – but end up falling for each other.
Netflix’s description reads: “All they want is someone to drunk-mock strangers with on holidays. No pressure, no romance, no chance it’ll lead to love.”
2) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Starring: Forest Whitaker, Hugh Bonneville, Keegan-Michael Key
IMDB score: 6.5/10
Jingle Jangle is about an eccentric toymaker who, years after a trusted apprentice betrays him, finds joy again when his adventurous granddaughter comes into his life.
3) The Christmas Chronicles 2
Starring: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp
IMDB score: 6/10
In the follow-up to the 2018 Netflix comedy, teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa when Belsnickel – a nefarious, trouble-making elf – threatens to cancel Christmas forever.
4) A Christmas Prince
Starring: Rose McIver, Alice Krige, Ben Lamb
IMDB score: 5.8/10
A reporter masquerades as a tutor in the hope of getting the inside scoop on a prince who lives a playboy lifestyle.
However, while undercover she finds herself tangled up in royal intrigue – while also falling madly in love.
5) I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Starring: Mena Suvari, James Brolin, Giselle Eisenberg
IMDB score: 6.1/10
In I’ll Be Home for Christmas, a gruff retired cop unexpectedly shows up at his daughter’s door, forcing them to confront – and potentially heal – old wounds.
Mena Suvari plays single mum Jackie, an assistant district attorney and daughter to James Brolin’s character, Jack.
Getting snowed in a common theme
6) Let It Snow
Starring: Odeya Rush, Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore
IMDB score: 5.8/10
When a small town in the US’ Midwest finds itself engulfed in a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, a group of students are brought together and soon find their friendships and love lives colliding.
7) Christmas Inheritance
Starring: Andie MacDowell, Jake Lacy, Eliza Taylor
IMDB score: 5.7/10
Heiress Ellen Langford needs to deliver a special Christmas card to her father’s former partner if she is to inherit his business.
However, a snowstorm leaves her stranded – forcing her to confront the true spirit of Christmas.
8) Christmas Break In
Starring: Danny Glover, Denise Richards, Cameron Seely
IMDB score: 4.5/10
Energetic kid Izzy is alone at school after a blizzard, and making matters worse are three bumbling crooks who are sheltering in the building – and have taken the caretaker hostage.
Izzy decides it’s up to her to save the day.
What will you be watching this Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.