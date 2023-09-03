17 perfect nostalgia films to watch each Sunday up to Christmas!

So, September’s here. And after a fairly mediocre summer, ED! is looking forward even more to going into hibernation and settling in with some nostalgia films as chatter inevitably turns to Christmas.

Ward off the Sunday blues by considering watching these flicks every weekend as we share our viewing itinerary for the final quarter of 2023! There are at least 17 films we’ve picked out for you – but even more suggestions are included if you fancy a huge session.

So fire up your streaming service of choice – ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, among many others – or dig out your most treasured DVDs for the ultimate autumn and winter watchlist!

Sunday September 3

We’re picking our selection of movies from the 1990s onwards… and could there be any more essential viewing for the end of summer than Toy Story 3? Woody and pals have to get back to college-bound owner Andy as the new school year approaches.

Supersize your film pleasure by watching the prequels and the 2019 sequel. Alternatively, take it back to the 1980s with two other end-of-summer coming-of-age films with The Goonies and Stand By Me.

Sunday September 10

Catfishing didn’t exist in 1998, when You’ve Got Mail was released. At that point, online anonymity was seen as possibly opening up a world of romantic potential instead. So enjoy being charmed by the combo of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Treat yourself with an extra portion of Meg from the 1980s, too, with When Harry Met Sally. Those scenes of her and Billy Crystal walking through Central Park as the leaves drop is spot on for this time of year.

Sunday September 17

The sunlight’s fading fast… which puts us in mind of the Gremlins, who – of course – cannot be exposed to sunlight. 1990’s Gremlins 2 is the funnier flick, but pair it up with the 1984 original for the best binge experience.

Sunday September 24

Time for a Harry Potter-ganza! All eight films in the Harry Potter series are available to watch on catch-up on ITVX… but surely watching all of them in one go would be too much magic for even the most dedicated Potterhead…?

Sunday October 1

… So pencil Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the rest in to take over TWO of your autumnal Sundays. You’ll be spellbound!

Sunday October 8

Don’t feel that you’ve plundered ITVX enough after the last fortnight? Still keen on even more supernatural ripping yarns from the mind of JK Rowling? Lucky then that the first two instalments of the Fantastic Beasts franchise are available to captivate everyone in the family.

Sunday October 15

Are there enough hours in a Sunday to watch all of the Lord of the Rings films (including the extras)? If there are, fill them by getting a start on The Hobbit, too. Just to be a completist.

Sunday October 22

The clocks go back the following week – but our film schedule will be tied up with Halloween fun on October 29. So give yourself plenty of time – all puns always intended – to remember you’ve got to change all your timepieces with the best time loop flick of all time: Groundhog Day.

Sunday October 29

Halloween will be nearly upon us, and, as usual, we’ll be locking all the doors and not answering them when the trick or treaters come knocking. Drown out the sound of irritated children you have no connection to by turning the volume up on Hocus Pocus, Death Becomes Her and Scream.

Sunday November 5

Bonfire Night! If you think about it, there aren’t that many fireworks scenes in films that really, really stand out. But V for Vendetta (2005) memorably featured vigilantes wearing Guy Fawkes-styles masks. Not terribly nostalgic, admittedly. But worth a watch.

Sunday November 12

With Remembrance Day the day before, a film about World War One seems to be in order, even if it is unlikely to be all that relaxing viewing. And so, we’re going with War Horse – moving, dignified and by Steven Spielberg.

Sunday November 19

Thanksgiving 2023 takes place on Thursday November 23. We’re not American, though – but any excuse to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy works for us. As it is a 1980s film, however, let’s offer an alternative too.

Addams Family Values may seem like more of a Halloween choice. But Wednesday Addams’ scenes, in Native American costume, perhaps explain better to non-Americans what Thanksgiving is all about that any other film.

Sunday November 26

St Andrew’s Day is a few days afterwards, on Thursday 30. But what Scottish, or Scotland-set, films would be most appropriate? The Wicker Man? Trainspotting? We’re looking for something a little cosier. The heartstring-tugging Sunshine on Leith, a musical in which two friends return to Edinburgh after serving in Afghanistan, it must be.

Sunday December 3

The first Sunday of advent, religious significance temporarily excluded, is when the Christmas film-watching begins in earnest.

Kick off the season to be viewing jolly movies with 2001 seasonal romcom Serendipity, starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale in a very festive New York.

And also consider The Holiday – with Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black, even if it should come with a health warning that it is sweeter than a tree’s worth of candy canes.

Sunday December 10

There are FOUR films in the Nativity! franchise, including Danger in the Manger, Dude, Where’s My Donkey? and Nativity Rocks!.

This December we are determined to work out which one is which by watching them back-to-back, accompanied by a large box of Celebrations.

Sunday December 17

Home Alone is one of the best festive films ever. But watching it too close to the 25th means it could outshine anything else you have on the box over Christmas.

Marvel once again at the violent ingenuity of a small child defending his home against burglars. And ask once yourself, not for the first time: “How did Kevin’s mum not realise her young child wasn’t with her as the family set off for Paris?”

Sunday December 24

The presents are (hopefully) purchased and wrapped, the turkey is (hopefully) thawing, and that relative you can’t stand is (hopefully) coming down with a very mild cold that means they (hopefully) can’t stay as long as expected on the big day itself.

Time to huddle up with your nearest and dearest, and get into the true spirit of Christmas and all agree that there’s no reason to watch Love Actually ever again. Apart from this time.

