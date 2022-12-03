Christmas Day TV shake up for BBC leaves fans furious as festive favourite ‘axed’

Fans are furious following a Christmas Day TV shake up that leaves a festive favourite ‘axed’ from its usual slot.

A Yuletide episode of Top of the Pops has been a December 25 fixture for the BBC for 57 years.

And even though the weekly programme’s run came to an end in 2006, the Christmas Day tradition on BBC One continued.

But this year sees the special round up missing from the Christmas Day schedule, reportedly due to cost-cutting measures.

Christmas TV in 2021 featured Tom Grennan on Top of the Pops (Credit: BBC Music YouTube)

‘End of an era’ for Christmas Day TV

A TV insider is reported to have told The Sun the price of the “must-watch” show is prohibitive.

The source is said to have said: “Beeb bosses felt the costs involved in creating a one-off show like this were too high to justify.

The costs involved in creating a one-off show like this were too high to justify.

“Creating the studio and bringing together a string of artists to perform for just this programme required a disproportionate amount of resources.

“But it will be seen as the sad end of an era by millions of Brits who saw it as a Christmas Day must-watch along with the Queen’s Speech.”

Families won’t be able to watch Top of the Pops as part of Christmas Day TV this year (Credit: Pexels.com)

When will Christmas Top of the Pops be on?

Instead, Top of the Pops fans will have an opportunity to see a Review of the Year on BBC Two instead.

However, The Sun reports that will air on Christmas Eve, late into the evening at 10.40pm.

Furthermore, the tabloid claims the show will feature months-old clips of performers at various events from the past 12 months.

The Sun adds the BBC declined to comment.

ED! has approached a representative for BBC TV for comment.

They said: “Top of the Pops returns for a Christmas special hosted by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders.

“The special will take a look back over the last 12 months, delving into pop music’s biggest stories and showcasing performances from some of the hottest artists of 2022.”

How Top of the Pops fans reacted

Fans on social media were not impressed by the report about the show’s future on Christmas TV.

One angry person tweeted: “Are you [blank]ing joking!!? @BBCOne ditching #TOTP Christmas!! What with all the [blank] they waste licence payers’ money on. Fuming.”

Another wrote: “Sad news – no more Christmas Day Top of the Pops! Much preferred watching this to the Queen’s speech. Don’t do it BBC.”

Someone else added: “So the @BBC bosses have scrapped this years Christmas Day edition of #TOTP as it costs too much, even though licence payers pay enough! Disgraceful!! #XmasTOTP.”

And Cheryl Baker also shared a clip of her Christmas Day 1982 appearance with Bucks Fizz on Twitter in light of the report, too.

