Despite a horrid year for everyone, TV Land has pulled out all the stops for Christmas Day TV.

So what are our telly picks for the big day itself?

As you’ll see, there’s something for everyone!

Blankety Blank is back.. with a new host! (Credit: BBC)

What are our TV picks for Christmas Day on BBC One?

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2021: ITV announces transmission date and releases new trailer

Zog And The Flying Doctors (2.35pm)

Children’s author Julia Donaldson has been a fixture in Christmas schedules ever since The Gruffalo took the world by storm.

Sir Lenny Henry, Hugh Skinner, Patsy Ferran and Rob Brydon provide the voices in this new magical animated tale.

It’s back to Poplar this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

What else is on BBC One on Christmas Day?

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (6pm)

If you can face the spinning after all that food and booze, you’re in for a treat as this is jam-packed with fab celeb guests including Alan Carr, Oti Mabuse and Holly Willoughby.

Blankety Blank (7pm)

Is Bradley Walsh the hardest working man on TV this Christmas?

Here he is again, hosting a reboot of the classic comedy gameshow.

Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones and Sue Perkins are among the guests.

Call The Midwife (7.40pm)

The midwives of Poplar are back for a new Christmas special.

Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed that her dress allowance has been replaced with a marriage bureau consultation.

Plus, the circus comes to town. Oh CTM, we have missed you.

The boys are back on BGT! (Credit: ITV)

What are our TV picks for Christmas Day on ITV?

The Chase Christmas Special (5pm)

Bradley dons his gladrags to host a celeb version of the hit quizshow.

The panel of Colin Jackson, Anne Diamond, Josie Long and Nicky Campbell answer the questions.

Britain’s Got Talent (8pm)

Ant and Dec invite some of the best acts from the last 14 years to perform together.

Judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo all return… and they’re set to perform, too.

Our Top 10 picks of the best of the rest

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.

The 100 Greatest Musicals (More4, 2.50pm)

Denise Van Outen concludes the rundown of viewers’ favourite musicals, counting down from 50 to number one.

The Morecambe And Wise Christmas Show (BBC Two, 4.25pm)

The classic comedy duo returns in a repeat of their ratings-busting 1975 Christmas special, with Des O’Connor in a memorable sketch.

Britain’s Favourite 80s Songs (Channel 5, 6.25pm)

Standby for a three-hour extravaganza of 80s tunes, narrated by Craig Charles.

Escape To The Chateau (Channel 4, 8.10pm)

Dick Strawbridge and wife Angel have been doing up their chateau but now they welcome their families over for the ultimate French festive feast.

Sir David is back on Christmas Day (Credit: Sky)

Nighttime Christmas Day TV highlights

Gogglebox (Channel 4, 9pm)

The families return for a festive special, and look back at some of the year’s biggest TV hits.

That means Strictly, Bake Off, The Undoing and Nigella.

Victoria Wood: The Secret List (BBC Two, 9pm)

A fascinating documentary on the late and much-loved comic about the 20 sketches chosen by her in a notebook discovered after her death.

Read more: Gogglebox: Giles and Mary divide viewers after Nigella Lawson chat

David Attenborough’s Conquest Of The Skies (Sky Nature, 10pm)

Brand-new series featuring the TV legend, as he looks at the world of flight – including insects, birds and butterflies.

Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special (Sky Arts, 10.30pm)

The legendary singer’s TV comeback special from 1968, which marked his return to the small screen after years in Hollywood movies.

George Michael: Last Christmas (Channel 5, 10.40pm)

A look back at the life and career of the Wham! legend, who tragically died in 2016.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.