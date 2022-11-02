Christmas Carole on Sky: First look at Suranne Jones in her exciting new role

Suranne Jones fans are in luck as the Gentleman Jack star will be appearing in the new Sky Original, Christmas Carole, this winter.

The comedy drama is a modern spin on the timeless classic A Christmas Carol.

So if you’re looking for the perfect drama to watch while wrapping up warm with a mug of hot chocolate, this is definitely one to look out for!

Here’s what we know about Suranne Jones’ exciting role, including a first look at her character.

First look at Suranne Jones in Christmas Carole

Suranne Jones will be starring in the new Sky Original Christmas Carole, just in time for the holidays.

Christmas Carole is based on Charles Dickens’ famous novel A Christmas Carol, but it has a great twist!

Instead of being focused on the grumpy, old businessman, Ebenezer Scrooge, the series will follow a modern business- savvy woman with a heart of stone.

In the first look photo, provided by Sky, Suranne’s character is dressed all in black, with a hint of red lipstick on her unsmiling lips.

She’s wearing her hair in a neat bob, with a fringe.

Who does Suranne Jones play in Christmas Carole?

Vigil actress Suranne stars as Carole Mackay, who’s an outspoken and wealthy entrepreneur.

Her online business, which sells all things festive, has earned her a hefty fortune and the nickname ‘Christmas Carole’.

But, despite her festive moniker, Carole isn’t exactly the warm and fuzzy type at Christmas time.

And, just like Scrooge, she doesn’t love the holiday season at all.

But will a visit from three familiar spirits help her to discover the true meaning of Christmas?

The drama will be coming to Sky sometime this December so keep an eye out!

Christmas Carole: What else is coming up for Suranne Jones?

Suranne Jones will also be starring alongside Eve Best and Stockard Channing in the upcoming ITVX series Maryland.

She stars as mother-of-two, Becca.

Becca is forced to reconcile with her sister when their mother is found dead on a beach in the Isle of Man.

The three-part series will follow the two sisters as they journey to the Isle of Man and discover shocking truths about their late mother.

Although the start date for the star-filled drama hasn’t been announced yet, the series is expected to air on ITVX sometime in 2o23.

What else is coming to Sky this Christmas?

Another series that’s coming to Sky this Christmas is the comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, starring Sheridan Smith.

In the series, Rosie Molly is addicted to everything from smoking to Terry’s Chocolate Orange (we’re with you Rosie!).

However, after an embarrassing accident at her brother’s wedding that ended up with a visit to hospital, she decides to change her life and give everything up.

But if Rosie really does ‘give up everything’, will she still be Rosie?

Home Alone fans might also enjoy the new series The Unofficial Science of Home Alone.

Comedians James Acaster, Guz Kahn and Alex Brooker have loved the classic Christmas film Home Alone ever since they were kids.

But it’s left them all with one big burning question – would the Wet Bandit’s really have survived the traps in real life?

The comedy series will follow the comedians as they build their own versions of the most iconic boobytraps in the film.

They will then discover for themselves what damage they would do in real life!

Christmas Carole will be coming to Sky sometime this December.

