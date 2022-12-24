Christmas Carole cast: Who stars alongside Suranne Jones?

Suranne Jones leads the cast of Sky’s Christmas Carole, a modern celeb-filled version of Scrooge.

Christmas Carole is an adaptation of the classic Dickens tale that should enthral TV lovers!

Who else is in the cast of the Christmas comedy drama?

Christmas Carole cast: Carole Mackay will be played by Suranne Jones (Credit: Sky)

Christmas Carole cast: Suranne Jones plays Carole Mackay

British actress Suranne Jones is set to play the modern version of Scrooge, Carole Mackay, in the new Sky Original Christmas Carole.

Carole Mackay is a wealthy entrepreneur who sells all things festive in her online business.

Which is ironic considering the fact that she hates Christmas!

But this Christmas Eve, Carole’s past, present and future will collide to teach her lesson on the true spirit of Christmas.

Talking about her role, Suranne said: “I’m playing Carole who hates Christmas. She’s a grumpy sod, so very much like the Scrooge character! She’ll have great hair and make-up plus costumes!”

Suranne Jones is a famous actress who made her debut in television by playing Karen McDonald in Coronation Street.

After leaving the popular ITV soap, she then went on to star in a number of top British dramas including Vigil and Gentleman Jack.

The 44-year-old also won several awards including the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her portrayal of Gemma Foster in Doctor Foster.

Gemma Foster was a successful GP who sets out to find the truth after she suspects her husband of having an affair.

In the series she starred alongside many famous names including Jodie Comer, Adam James and Bertie Carvel.

Fans might also recognise her from starring alongside Amelia Bullmore and Lesley Sharp in Scott & Bailey.

Taj Atwal will play Bobbie in Christmas Carole (Credit: Sky)

Bobbie Cratchit-Singh will be played by Taj Atwal

Taj Atwal will be playing Carole’s caring assistant, Bobbie, in the modern adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Just like Bob Cratchit in the classic novel, Bobbie is hardworking and loyal to her boss, despite the fact that she was fired on Christmas Eve.

Taj is a rising star who famously played Leigh in the BBC thriller The Control Room.

She left home when she was only 16 years old and went to live with volunteers from the homeless charity SASH for two years.

But that didn’t stop the 34-year-old from pursuing her passion and in 2013 she began acting and played the role of Amani Sarin in the series Moving On.

Her later roles also include PC Tatleen Sohota in the fifth series of Line of Duty and Rana in the Channel 4 sitcom Hullraisers.

Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel play the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Credit: Sky)

Christmas Carole cast: Ian Ashpitel will feature as Ernie Wise

Unlike the Dickens novel, Carole will be haunted by two Ghosts of Christmas Pasts in the Sky Christmas special.

One of the ghosts, Ernie Wise, will be played by comedy legend Ian Ashpitel.

The comedian is famous for his duo with Jonty Stephens called Eric and Little Ern.

“Eric and Little Ern” was first performed by Ian and Jonty at The Edinburgh Fringe.

The show then went on a hugely successful tour and was nominated for an Oliver award in 2014.

The 65-year-old actor also features in the children’s Christmas film Arthur Christmas.

Recently, Ian even appeared in the Oscar-nominated film, Spencer, alongside Kirsten Stewart.

Christmas Carole features comedy duo Eric and Little Ern (Credit: Sky)

Jonty Stephens will play Eric Morecambe in Christmas Carole

The other Ghost of Christmas Past, Eric Morecambe, will be played by Ian’s other half, Jonty Stephens.

Despite being a part of the comedy duo, Jonty Stephens is also famous for his role as Don Witham on Life on Mars in 2007.

In 2010, the actor then went on to play Ralph Grahame in an episode on Inspector Lewis and David in EastEnders.

He also appeared as Nigel Alton in Holby City and Geoff Palmer in Hollyoaks.

Viewers can even spot Jonty in an episode of Peaky Blinders in 2013.

Jo Brand will play The Ghost of Christmas Present (Credit: Sky)

The Ghost of Christmas Present will be played by Jo Brand

Jo Brand has also joined the cast of Christmas Carole.

The iconic comedian will be playing the Ghost of Christmas Present in the Christmas comedy.

Jo started her career in comedy with her hilarious stand-up performances on Saturday Live.

She then went on to appear in various different television shows such as The Brain Drain, Jo Brand Through the Cakehole and Getting On.

Since 2014, the 65-year-old has been the presenter of the The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice

She is also a regular guest on QI, Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You?.

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come will be played by Nish Kumar (Credit: Sky)

Christmas Carole cast: Nish Kumar plays Ghost of Christmas yet to come

Nish Kumar will be taking on the role of the most gruelling spirits of them all in the Sky comedy, the Ghost of Christmas yet to come.

The comedian rose to fame after hosting the satirical comedy The Mash Report.

In 2015, he then hosted the twelfth series of the BBC Radio 4 Extra series Newsjack.

In 2017, Nish starred alongside Joel Dommett in the Comedy Centrtal series Joel & Nish Vs The World.

Throughout the series, they explored how western fitness regimens compare to the ancient forms of exercise practised by tribal communities.

The 37-year-old also features in the TV shows Taskmaster, Backstage with Katherine Ryan and Comedians of the World.

British actor Mark Benton plays Carole’s father in Christmas Carole (Credit: BBC)

Mark Benton stars as Carole’s dad

British legend Mark Benton will be playing Carole Mackay’s dad in Christmas Carole.

Mark is known for his roles in Shakespeare & Hathaway, Early Doors, Northern Lights and Barbara.

The 57-year-old actor also played the mathematics teacher, Daniel “Chalky” Chalk in Waterloo Road.

Viewers might also recognise him from featuring in the Hollywood film Eddie the Eagle alongside Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman.

Famous actress Rosie Cavaliero played Cordingley in the BBC series Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC)

Christmas Carole cast: Rosie Cavaliero plays Carole’s mum

Rosie Cavaliero will be playing Carole’s late mother in the Sky Christmas special.

Just like Bob Marley, Carole’s mother comes back to life as a ghost to warn Carole that she will be visited by three Christmas spirits.

The 55-year-old actress has appeared in numerous television shows including Code 404, Ladhood, and The Witchfinder.

This isn’t the first time that Rosie has starred alongside Suranne Jones as she also played Cordingley in the BBC series Gentleman Jack.

She also plays Fiona Legge in the BBC One series Ghosts and Jim’s very strange date, Jackie, in the Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner.

Christmas Carole airs on December 24, at 8pm on Sky Showcase.

