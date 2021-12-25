Christmas Bake Off star Olly Alexander was driven to ‘self-harm’ after homophobic bullying

Christmas Bake Off star Olly Alexander revealed that he was driven to self-harm by homophobic bullying.

The It’s A Sin actor is appearing with his co-stars on the festive special of The Great British Bake Off.

Olly first found fame as the front man of the band Years and Years.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the star.

Olly Alexander on the mental affects of homophobic bullying

Olly addressed his traumatic days as a schoolchild in the BBC’s Gay Britannia series.

I was in a really dark place.

In the film, from four years ago, he returned to his old school in Monmouth, South Wales.

He said: “I think I knew I was gay from a very young age, probably in primary school.

Olly chatting to his mum in Gay Britainnia (Credit: BBC)

“By secondary school I was just in denial.

“It wasn’t until I was 18 or 19 that I fully accepted it and came out to my friends and my mum.”

Olly, now 30, admitted “School wasn’t a pleasant environment. When I was bullied it was two things. “It’s the language, being called a ‘fag’ or ‘poof’.