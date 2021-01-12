Christine Lampard has revealed baby scans are “lonely” without husband Frank by her side.

The 41-year-old presenter recently announced the pair are set to welcome a new addition to their family.

Now, Christine revealed she’s due to give birth to her second child in April.

However, despite the happy news, Christine admitted it hasn’t been completely easy while expecting a little one in a pandemic.

What did Christine Lampard say about her baby?

Appearing on Loose Women today (January 12), Christine gave viewers a first update on her baby news.

She shared: “It’s been lovely, it’s a little bit of happiness within our family that’s for sure in amongst the bleakness that had been the last year.

It’s a bit lonely going to hospital appointments on your own all the time

“I have two very excited parents back in Northern Ireland that cannot wait.”

However, Christine’s family have been unable to see her due to travel restrictions.

The presenter continued: “It’s been very weird, if I am being honest, purely because we are very, very close thankfully.

“Christmas was going to be that tiny little bit of light at the end of the year and sadly that didn’t get to happen at all.

“Mum and Dad haven’t got to touch the bump at all.

“They haven’t seen it in the flesh.”

Christine admits hospital appointments are ‘lonely’

Later on, the star opened up on expecting during the pandemic.

Explaining she hasn’t been able to have people present at scans, she said: “I am sort of thinking ahead to April and what will happen at that point, hopefully the world will be a much better place.

“Ideally, I would like Frank alongside me, I don’t want to do that on my own, and lots of women did have to do that the first time around.”

In addition, Christine said: “I really do try to be as cautious as I possibly can, but it’s a bit lonely going to hospital appointments on your own all the time.”

How did the couple announce their baby joy?

Meanwhile, Christine recently shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

The married pair are already parents to their daughter Patricia, two.

Alongside the snap, Christine said: “A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

“It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off.

“Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time.”

This will be Christine’s second baby with footballer husband Frank.

In addition, Frank has two daughters from a previous relationship.

