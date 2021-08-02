Lorraine viewers couldn’t contain their excitement as Christine Lampard returned to the show today (August 2).

The 42-year-old presenter graced the ITV programme on Monday, where she is standing in for regular host Lorraine Kelly.

Christine is presenting Lorraine for four weeks in the summer, after welcoming her baby son Freddie in March.

Christine Lampard returned to host Lorraine earlier today (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to Christine Lampard on Lorraine?

During today’s show, Christine spoke to Love Island stars Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis.

Meanwhile, she also discussed the latest showbiz headlines with US reporter Ross King.

Opening up the segment, Ross said: “It’s good to have you back, Christine!”

How lovely to see Christine on Lorraine

And it appears viewers seemed to agree.

On Twitter, one viewer said: “How lovely to see Christine on Lorraine today, makes this programme watchable again.”

A second shared: “Christine back on #Lorraine and Ruth & Eamonn on #ThisMorning… summer holiday morning TV is restored!”

Another added: “How lovely to have Christine back on the Lorraine show! Breath of fresh sunny air.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Eamonn back on This Morning, and Christine subbing for Lorraine. What a lovely start to a Monday.”

However, another tweeted: “Bring Ranvir Singh back!”

Christine is slowly settling back into work since welcoming little Freddie.

Ahead of hosting Lorraine, the star appeared on the show as she opened up on her second child with husband Frank.

Christine said: “He’s been a great little baby, slipped into the family just seamlessly. He’s been a gorgeous little addition.”

Christine spoke to Love Island stars Lucinda and Aaron on the show (Credit: ITV)

Christine to return to Loose Women?

Meanwhile, it’s also believed the presenter is returning to work on Loose Women.

The star previously went on maternity leave from the show ahead of Freddie’s birth.

In addition, Sunetra Sarker and Katie Piper are reportedly joining the daytime panel.

According to The Mirror, the new panellists will join later this year.

