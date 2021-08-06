Christine Lampard has certainly impressed Lorraine viewers after taking over hosting duties for summer.

The 42-year-old delighted fans as she returned to the ITV programme on Monday (August 2).

And it appears some even prefer Christine to regular host Lorraine Kelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard)

What did Christine Lampard say?

Christine was showered with praise on Instagram today, as she marked her first week on the show.

In view of her 600,000 followers, she wrote: “Loved my first week back on @lorraine thanks for all your lovely messages!!

“Here’s to the weekend.”

Alongside the message, Christine shared a shot of herself posing behind-the-scenes.

The snap showed the star modelling a stylish knitted polo and white suit trousers.

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on the shot.

Christine Lampard has delighted viewers on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine viewers demand host is given ‘full-time job’

In the comments, one said: “You are such a joy to watch. The only time I ever tune into Lorraine is when you are presenting it.”

Another added: “Love it when you’re presenting.”

A third wrote: “You hosting makes the show worth watching.”

You should have the full-time job!

Meanwhile, others urged for Christine to be a given a ‘full-time job’ on the show.

One commented: “You should have the full-time job. Such a breath of fresh air.”

A second agreed: “Wish you could replace Lorraine, she’s so boring. You know exactly what she’ll say about all the fashion, usually ‘I love this one’.”

Lorraine usually hosts the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

A third shared: “You need to get the job full-time, well done.”

Another said: “You’ve been a breath of fresh air. Surely you should get the job full-time.”

Christine is presenting Lorraine for four weeks this summer, after welcoming her baby son Freddie in March.

Ahead of hosting, the star appeared on the show to discuss her new addition with husband Frank.

She said: “He’s been a great little baby, slipped into the family just seamlessly. He’s been a gorgeous little addition.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Christine sat down with Sarah Ferguson as she opened up on her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

