Christine Lampard apologises after Brian Blessed swears at COVID-19 on Lorraine

Christine Lampard was forced to apologise after interviewing Brian Blessed on ITV's Lorraine today (July 30).

The presenter said sorry to viewers after the iconic actor used bad language during a lengthy rant about coronavirus.

Christine Lampard apologised after Brian Blessed swore on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Brian Blessed uses bad language on Lorraine

Brian grew increasingly passionate during the interview as he opened up about his incredible year so far.

He told Christine: "I am totally fearless. I train every day, not out of vanity but because of the expeditions I want to do.

"I benchpress 300 lbs, I'm 83 years of age, I do five mile runs – and I think we've all got these special qualities."

The star continued: "It's been an extraordinary year. My wife had cancer and got over it – the NHS were wonderful.

"She's now in the garden, digging away and completely cured and life is back to its exhilarating best again."

Brian's tone then changed as he addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

Shouting at the top of his voice, he fumed: "This COVID virus, I really want to say one swear word, bugger off!

"We will beat it and it will go away. I believe in the human spirit and we show immense courage in this country."

Brian played Prince Vultan in Flash Gordon (Credit: ITV)

Christine Lampard apologises on behalf of Brian Blessed

Presenter Christine was then forced to step and apologise to viewers tuning in for Brian's use of language.

After politely waiting for the actor to finish speaking, she said: "Well, it has been the most extraordinary of times and I'm sure most of us would use even a stronger word than that.

"But obviously we can't and we'll apologise for any bad language.

"I think everyone is feeling it, so don't worry too much about that."

Lorraine viewers weren't offended by Brian's language (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine viewers react

Fortunately, those tuning into ITV's Lorraine didn't seem offended by Brian's choice of words and were quick to take to Twitter afterwards.

One wrote: "Brian Blessed shouting 'BUGGER OFF' to coronavirus live on Lorraine with Christine Lampard is TV gold. What a man! #lorraine #gmb."

Another then added: "Brian Blessed just told the Covid virus to 'bugger off' on #Lorraine lol, and now he's being Grampy Rabbit lol, love him."

Moments later, a third tweeted: "Brian Blessed shouting "BUGGER OFF" has just woken me from my slumber Flushed faceFlushed faceFlushed face #lorraine @ITV."

Shortly after, a fourth commented: "Brian Blessed telling #COVID__19 to bugger off was funny."

Lorraine is on ITV, weekdays at 9am.

