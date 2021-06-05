Chrissy Teigen has been reportedly scrapped from a surprise role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever season 2.

The TV chef was initially set to appear as the inner voice of one of the teen characters, following in the footsteps of John McEnroe and Andy Samberg.

But, just weeks before new episodes of the teen rom-com drop, there’s been a change of plan.

Despite the show’s release in July, a Netflix spokesperson has told Vulture that Chrissy has “decided to step away from the role”.

However, they’ve yet to reveal who will replace her.

Chrissy has ‘stepped back’ from her planned surprise guest role (Picture: CoverImages)

Her role was meant to be a surprise twist for viewers, with celebrity voices becoming a recurring joke on the show.

Chrissy is currently under fire for old tweets in which she was seen to be trolling a then-teenage Courtney Stodden.

Among the messages, Chrissy told 16-year-old Courtney to “take a dirt nap” and “go to sleep forever”.

The show’s teens have celebrity inner monologues – Devi’s being John McEnroe (Credit: Netflix)

Another read: “@CourtneyStodden what drug makes you do that with your mouth? Asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. thanks.”

Chrissy responded with a public apology, saying: “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.

“I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

She has since been quiet on social media as the backlash continues.

Devi has a decision to make as Never Have I Ever returns (Credit: Netflix)

What’s happening in Never Have I Ever season 2?

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Devi kissing her frenemy-turned-saviour, Ben.

Still dealing with the grief of her father’s death, Devi has even more on her hands as she grapples with her feelings for Ben, and local hottie Paxton.

Throw in family obligations, friendships needing some rebuilding, and school – and the high schooler has her hands completely full.

Never Have I Ever season 2 drops later this year on Netflix.

