Celebrity Best Home Cook continues on BBC One tonight with Chris Bavin alongside Mary Berry.

In tonight’s show he sets the celebs a challenge – to come up with a dish using leftover cuts of meat.

But who is Chris Bavin and how did he get on TV?

Chris has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame (Credit: BBC)

Is Chris Bavin on Celebrity Best Home Cook a chef?

Chris has been working in the food importing business for 18 years, but is not a chef.

In 2009, Chris and his wife Millie opened up their own shop in Surrey.

Called The Naked Grocer, it sold produce from their farm.

Read more: Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021: Meet the judges and celeb contestants

It won National Independent Retailer Of The Year two years in a row.

The couple closed the shop in 2015 to focus on selling produce and supplying delivery boxes from their farm.

Chris with his Celebrity Best Home Cook colleagues (Credit: BBC)

How did Chris get on television?

Chris, 40, got his big break in television when a researcher from RDF Television called him out of the blue.

This led to a co-presenting job with fellow food importer Gregg Wallace on BBC One’s Eat Well For Less?

Chris has also presented Food: Truth Or Scare with Gloria Hunniford, and Tomorrow’s Food, with Dara O Briain, Angela Hartnett and Dr Shini Somara.

It was never something that crossed my mind, being on TV.

About his meteoric rise to fame, Chris said: “It was never something that crossed my mind, being on TV.

“I was selling fruits and vegetables from all over the world before I was spotted by a company, and asked to appear on television.

“We met up a couple of times, made a pilot, got commissioned by the BBC since they like it, and the rest is history.”

5years ago today pic.twitter.com/xhe9MwfKFp — Chris Bavin (@Chris_Bavin) August 28, 2016

Is Chris married?

Chris married former fashion buyer and TV costume designer Millie in 2011.

Together they have three children.

Chris has spoken about the importance of food and family before.

He said: “My own two boys, I’ve got them growing things in the garden, spend time cooking with me, and it’s just so important to pass down all these lessons from generation to generation and show them what it’s all about.”

Gregg has quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Will he back presenting Eat Well For Less?

Earlier this month, Gregg Wallace quit his presenting role on Eat Well For Less?

He said in a statement: “I’ve loved working on the series with Chris but now it’s time to hand over the knife and fork to someone else to continue helping people eat well.”

Unfortunately, work commitments forced Gregg to quit the show.

Read more: How old is Celebrity Best Home Cook host Claudia Winkleman?

He presents three versions of MasterChef on BBC One, and a new travel show on ITV.

It’s hoped Chris will be back for series eight.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.