Chloe on BBC One review: 6 questions we desperately need answers to after episode one

Chloe on BBC One is deliciously addictive – our two-word review after episode one tonight!

If you missed it, go and catch up now. Yes. Right now.

If you didn’t, here are the questions we need answering immediately, if not sooner. Contains spoilers. Obvs.

Chloe on BBC One review with questions follows!

1. Is Becky a sociopath or a total fantasist?

You ok, hun? (Credit: BBC)

It might sound harsh – and we are sort of rooting for her – but Becky clearly isn’t your average person. She lies and manipulates with zero remorse. Not to mention what she did with that urine sample.

Normal, functioning humans aren’t able to lie and deceive people with the ease Becky does. Which suggests she’s skilled at it. Which, in turn, suggests at least some level of sociopathy.

She also imagines that people are saying awful things about her behind her back. What’s behind this intense paranoia?

Could this be behind her obsession with Chloe Fairbourne?

The other possibility is that this is all in Becky’s mind. Has she become so obsessed with a stranger’s Instagram feed that she’s making up a new life in her own mind? Her home life isn’t exactly glamorous, caring for her mum.

Is none of this actually happening?

2. Why did Chloe call Becky before she died?

So Chloe and Becky clearly have some history. We think. Why else would Chloe call Becky before she died? But why does Becky not have Chloe’s number saved?

Is their history real, or is it part of Becky’s fantasy life as Sasha?

If it’s true and Chloe died by suicide, as her BFF Livia said, why did she call Becky?

Chloe on BBC One review: Who was the eponymous Chloe? (credit: BBC)

3. Why did Becky never leave home? What’s wrong with her mum?

Becky’s mum, Pam, is obviously not very well. She has a district nurse and needs Becky to care for her too. The nurse even commented on Becky not leaving Pam alone for so long in future.

Caring for her mum is clearly upsetting for Becky. Despite her general lack of remorse, Becky did care when she walked out on Pam in the opening scenes. She even returned to tell her mum that she loves her.

But Pam upset Becky when she asked what she’d done to her hair, saying she looked like a ‘strange little man’.

She concluded this was why Becky never left home. What’s the real reason she’s at home and working as a temp? Is it her mum’s illness or is there more to it?

4. What were the bath flashbacks about?

After her impromptu (to everyone else) supper with Livia and her husband, Becky went home and had a bath.

As she lay in the water she appeared to experience flashbacks. These included a child’s hands playing in the bath, visions of Chloe on the clifftops and Becky imagining she’d answered Chloe’s calls.

She also seems fixated on a loft hatch above the bath. Huh?

5. What is Becky going to do about Josh?

The fly in Becky’s ointment (credit: BBC)

The only person not taken in by Becky is Josh, who she went home with after crashing the posh gallery party. He was also the only person who seemed to rattle her calm veneer.

Josh has clocked Becky has at least three different identities, and she quite coldly told him to back off.

With Josh moving in the same circles as Livia and ‘Sasha’, how long will Becky keep her identity hidden? Or will she find a way to silence Josh?

6. What did Chloe’s last post mean and is Becky responsible for her death?

Before her death, Chloe posted a quote from The Smiths song, There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.

‘To die by your side is such a heavenly way to die.’ But what did Chloe mean?

Becky/Sasha asked Livia who ‘the who’ Chloe was referring to was, but Livia didn’t seem to know. When Becky went home and saw her old photo albums, she found a Smiths CD Chloe had sent her.

Is Becky somehow responsible for Chloe’s death?

Chloe continues Sunday, February 13 on BBC One and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

