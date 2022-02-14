Chloe episode 4: Is Elliot a sociopath? And 4 other burning questions!

Chloe episode 4 has left us scratching our heads and, and there are only two episodes to go now for anyone who hasn’t already binged it on iPlayer.

Becky (Erin Doherty) is dangerously close to being outed as a fraud.

And she still doesn’t know why Chloe died or why she called her that night.

Here’s some questions we have after watching episode four.

*** SPOILERS ***

Liv showing one of her two faces (credit: BBC)

What’s actually going on?

Viewers of the show have said on Twitter that they’re so distracted by the gorgeous clothes and houses, that they’re not actually sure what’s happening.

We have to admit that Becky’s paranoia has become so profound that we weren’t sure what was real and what wasn’t in this episode. But that’s exactly how the viewer is meant to feel.

Becky/Sasha had a major freakout when she heard Liv mention ‘Becky Green’ as she reminisced with Elliot about Chloe.

Liv then shared some horrible anecdotes about how Becky turned up at Chloe’s 17th birthday and Rich threw a bottle of beer and urine over her.

So why don’t any of them recognise her?

1. Is Elliot deeply grieving or is he a total sociopath?

We’re not sold on Elliot in Chloe tbh (Credit: BBC)

His wife’s only been dead a few weeks and he’s already moved another woman in. He’s literally only just put the headstone on Chloe’s grave.

Not only that but he’s shelling out loads of money on the nursing home for Becky/Sasha’s mum. And he’s giving Sasha access to his bank accounts too and said the L-word. Reeks of love bombing to us.

Be careful, Becky.

2. What’s Liv’s beef?

Liv was apparently Chloe’s best friend and she seemed super nice at first. But since Becky has grown closer to Elliot, Liv’s true colours are coming out.

Why is she so bothered about Elliot moving on anyway? Yes it’s a bit creepy and waaaaaaaay too soon, but it’s not really any of her business.

She was also awful to her husband, Phil, at his launch. She insulted his paintings and then went off with another man.

We are not liking Liv anymore.

3. Was Phil obsessed with Chloe?

Speaking of Phil, isn’t it a bit weird how he had so many paintings of his wife’s best friend? And why was one of them faceless? Was every person Chloe knew obsessed with her? Or could she have been having an affair with Phil?

4. Why did Chloe leave the event with no coat or money?

Is it game over for Becky Green in Chloe? (Credit: BBC)

In the footage Becky conned her way into seeing, Chloe was acting very strangely on the night of her death.

She seemed to look totally scared before running out, leaving behind her coat and a box of cash. Why did she have so much money on her? And why did she leave it behind?

Becky now seems to think that Chloe was being blackmailed and that’s why she called her before she died.

5. What’s the key for?

It wasn’t just a load of cash in the box though, there was a mysterious key as well. Could this be the literal key to what was really going on with Chloe?

Chloe continues on BBC One next Sunday at 9pm and all episodes are available on iPlayer

