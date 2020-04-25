Cher Lloyd claims music bosses urged her to have a fake romance with another celeb

Cher Lloyd has claimed music bosses urged her to have a 'fauxmance' with another celebrity to boost her fame.

The 26-year-old launched a singing career in her teens after competing on The X Factor in 2010.

She told The Sun that at one point she was urged to fake a romance with someone famous.

However, the rising star did not go for it because because publicity stunts were not her thing.

"They gave me a few suggestions but it was just a crazy thing to ask," Cher told the paper.

"Sadly it still happens. That is still happening in this day and age - that it's still OK to try to make a young girl do something like that to boost a career.

"I am never going to be that girl, I was never going to be that girl."

Post X Factor career

Cher released her debut album Sticks + Stones a year after she appeared on the ITV singing show and her first single, Swagger Jagger, rocketed to number one in the UK.

She released her second album, entitled Sorry I’m Late, in 2014 and had success with tracks such as Sirens and Want U Back.

The star tied the knot with her boyfriend Craig Monk in 2013 and in 2018 the thrilled couple welcomed a daughter, who they named Delilah-Rae.

Motherhood and making music

While motherhood has been keeping her busy, Cher has also been working on her music and has had success in the US.

However, she and Craig moved back to the UK from LA last year, with Cher saying it was because she wanted Delilah to grow up surrounded by her family.

She told The Sun she has a lot of new material and would like to release another album "soon".

Cher came fourth on the seventh series of The X Factor, where she was mentored by Cheryl.

The series was won by Matt Cardle and Rebecca Ferguson was the runner up. One Direction took third place in the competition.

