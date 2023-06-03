TV chef Brian Turner issued a health update as he appeared on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (June 2).

Brian last appeared on the show back in January, after suffering a stroke. And today he revealed how he’s been getting on, and thanked fans for the outpouring of support following his previous appearance on the show.

Brian told James: “I’m still suffering a little bit with problems associated with stroke,” before telling viewers “if you think someone is having a stroke, please dial 999 as quickly as possible”.

The chef then thanked those who have supported FAST, the campaign to raise awareness of the symptoms of a stroke. “I just really want to say thank you for everybody for the support and for people giving support in the future for the campaign.”

He then added emotionally: “And my family, friends and everyone who cared enough to say get well soon. I’m getting better.”

The appearance came after Brian left Saturday Morning viewers emotional earlier this year after revealing he was hospitalised following a stroke.

On the show back in January, Ready Steady Cook star Brian, now 77, thanked medical staff for looking after him after he suffered the health problem last summer.

He also indicated to those watching that he was still recovering as he apologised in advance if his speech was affected. Brian’s appearance on his pal’s programme came after James Martin described him as a “very special chap” on social media.

‘Brian Turner has not been too well recently’

Acknowledging he doesn’t usually preview his show with fans, James told followers ahead of the appearance: “I’ve known Brian Turner since I was nine years old. He’s been a huge supporter of mine over the years and I’d just like you to watch a very special appearance by Brian.

“The chap’s not been too well recently. But sending him all my love and hopefully you will too, tomorrow, when you watch it.”

Chef Brian Turner speaks about being ill

Brian duly opened up about how he is doing when he was shown joining James to make a lamb cobbler together. Prompting Brian, James said: “First of all, you want to say thank you – there’s the camera – because you’ve not been very well recently.”

Brian responded: “Unfortunately I had a stroke in June [2022]. And the people at the London hospital were fantastic and helpful. So excuse me if I make a stammer occasionally. But we will catch up at the end.”

A moved James reassured his friend: “It’s OK, it’s OK. I love you fella. So a round of applause for everyone who’s been looking after you. It’s a pleasure to have you back, you’re welcome anytime.”

How James Martin viewers reacted

Shocked viewers were quick to offer their best wishes on social media – with several noting they had been left sobbing by the news.

“Two great chefs. Always had a lovely bond. When James hugged him think there was something in my eye. Brian you were ace,” tweeted one fan.

Another emotional observer wrote: “Bless Brian Turner. Brought a tear to my eye seeing him today. God bless you both.”

And a third posted: “Lovely TV and proper food brought to life by Brian with empathy from James. I may have some dust in my eye.”

