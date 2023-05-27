Cheeky Rylan Clark’s cryptic post following latest Schofield bombshell

Rylan Clark’s cryptic post following Phillip Schofield’s announcement about him leaving ITV has fans wondering if he might be throwing a little shade.

Rylan took to his Instagram Story yesterday (May 26) to share a selfie of him smiling while throwing up a peace sign. While no caption was added to the snapshot, fans couldn’t help but assume that Rylan was taking a little swipe at Phillip.

The upload was shared soon after Phillip announced he was stepping down from ITV work altogether. His statement came one week after it was revealed that he was no longer going to be presenting This Morning.

Did Rylan seemingly slam Phillip in a recent interview?

In a recent interview, Rylan revealed that he had a feud behind the scenes with a “two-faced” presenter.

Without naming any names, the 34-year-old, who has presented many times on This Morning, opened up about a “rude and fake” colleague.

“People can see through it all now. People can see who are the real ones and can very much see who isn’t,” he said. “I’ve been in this industry for nearly 11 years, and all I’ve ever been is nice and polite to people.”

Rylan continued: “And that’s starting to pay off for me now, because there are people in this industry who aren’t like that. They think they’re something special. And the walls are starting to fall.”

He recalled hearing the presenter shouting at one of their runners after they got them the wrong drink. As a result, Rylan confronted the presenter’s behaviour.

“I told them to [bleep] off and then I went and had a ciggy with the runner,” he said.

Why did Phillip step down from ITV?

After Phillip announced he was no longer going to be presenting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby after 21 years, he revealed in a statement yesterday (May 26) that he was no longer going to be working with ITV.

Phillip admitted that he had been having a relationship with a younger colleague and that he had been lying to ITV, his colleagues, friends, and agents about it all.

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning,” he revealed.

Phillip continued: “Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.”

He stated that even though the relationship is over, he admitted it was “unwise” but “not illegal.”

