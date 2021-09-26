Chaser Jenny Ryan looked barely recognisable yesterday as she made history Celebrity Catchphrase.

The Chase‘s Vixen took part in the fun ITV game show in a bid to win cash for charity.

Chaser Jenny Ryan looked unrecognisable on Celebrity Catchphrase (Credit: ITV)

How did Chaser Jenny Ryan do on Catchphrase?

Proving just how smart she is, Jenny went on to scoop an incredible £56,600 in prize money.

Her triumph came as she broke not one but Celebrity Catchphrase records.

Jenny walked away with the highest sum of cash ever won on the show AND she beat the Super Catchphrase pyramid at the end in the quickest time ever.

But while fans were seriously impressed with her achievement, they were also taken aback by Jenny’s new look.

‘Unrecognisable!’

Chaser Jenny is known for her dark plum beehive hairstyle and cat-eye glasses.

On Celebrity Catchphrase, however, her hair was dyed a strawberry blonde colour and left loose in soft waves.

Jenny had also ditched her business wear for a pretty pink jumper covered in a cherry print, and wore square glasses.

Taking to Twitter, one fan posted a picture of Jenny on their telly screen.

Jenny ditched her trademark beehive and cat-eye glasses (Credit: ITV)

She wrote in disbelief: “This is Jenny Ryan off The Chase on Catchphrase. I would never have recognised her!”

Another added: “Just seen Jenny Ryan on Catchphrase, I had no idea she is that stunning!”

Jenny had described her time on Celebrity Catchphrase as a “childhood dream come true”.

She told host Stephen Mulhern that she would be donating her £56,600 prize money to The Trussell Trust.

The charity works to put an end to hunger and poverty in the UK.

Jenny Ryan is a record breaker

After her triumph, Stephen told Jenny she had broken two Celebrity Catchphrase records.

“You’ve done it, you’ve beaten the Super Catchphrase!” he said.

‘You’ve hit the jackpot and I can tell you right now, that was done not only in record time, but the record amount of money raised on Celebrity Catchphrase ever!”

Jenny also managed to double the prize money won by her fellow contestants, David Baddiel and Hollie Arnold, earlier in the show.

Jenny also doubled her fellow contestants’ prize pots (Credit: ITV)

She answered number 11 on the Super Catchphrase correctly, meaning their prize pots were doubled.

Jenny said: “I just wanted to get to number 11 because I know my fellow contestants’ charities mean so much to them.

“To be able to double the money would have been the biggest achievement.

“But [my prize is also] going to make such a huge difference to The Trussell Trust, honestly.”

Jenny has since commented on her win on Twitter.

After the episode aired, she tweeted: “One of my greatest achievements – vanquishing that Super Catchphrase pyramid!”

