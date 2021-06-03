Chaser Jenny Ryan has shared a new summer selfie and she looks barely recognisable from her role as The Vixen on The Chase.

Jenny is famous for her deep red hair with statement lipstick to match.

However, in the new picture Jenny has gone blonde – and fans are saying she’s “hotter than the sun”.

So what do you think of Jenny’s new look? It’s a most definite yes from us!

Chaser Jenny Ryan how fans are used to seeing her (Credit: ITV)

Chaser Jenny Ryan goes blonde

Gone are Jenny’s trademark red locks and, in their place, are flowing strawberry blonde tresses.

The Chase star looks to have had blonde highlights and also wore a more natural lip colour than fans are used to.

Jenny also has a new pair of glasses in the picture – and fans loved those too!

Posting the picture to Instagram, Jenny said: “Summer = better natural selfie lighting.”

What did fans say about the picture?

Fans loved Jenny’s lighter, more natural look.

One said: “Jenny, you are stunning inside and out.”

Another added: “You look amazing – love your glasses.”

A third commented: “Wow,” and added the fire emoji.

“What a babe!” declared another.

“Love the hair,” said another Jenny fan.

“You are hotter than the sun,” another gushed.

So will Jenny dye it red again for The Chase?

Fans certainly seem to hope not!

“Will you dye your hair red again?” one asked.

“This should be your new profile picture,” another declared.

“Why don’t you look like that on The Chase?” another asked.

“Beautiful – you are much different to the god awful hairstyle on The Chase,” said another.

The Chase airs on ITV weekdays at 5pm.

