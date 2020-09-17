The Chase star Bradley Walsh is said to be the “favourite” to host a reboot of the iconic gameshow Blankety Blank.

The 60-year-old presenter is reportedly is in talks to revive the iconic 1980s competition for the BBC, almost a decade after it came to an end.

According to a source, Paddy McGuinness and Rylan Clark-Neal have also been considered to host the show.

But it appears ITV star Bradley is the frontrunner to land the BBC job.

The Chase star Bradley Walsh is in talks to be the host of Blankety Blank (Credit: Splash News)

Has Chase star Bradley Walsh got a new job?

While nothing is “set in stone” as of yet, a pilot will be filmed this year to see whether a new series will get the go-ahead.

Read More: Gogglebox: Michael family spark Ofcom complaints with coronavirus comments

The insider told The Sun the show was a massive hit for the BBC and “revisiting it seemed like a great idea in the current climate”.

They revealed: “Bradley is the favourite to be the new host but bosses behind the reboot also have discussed Paddy McGuinness and Rylan Clark as potential hosts. A pilot is being filmed later this year and if it’s a success, it’ll go on to become a new series.”

Bradley is the favourite to be the new host.

The source added: “Everyone is confident it’ll be a hit and it’s a perfect fit for Saturday night. It’s likely to nab a primetime spot and cash will be pumped into the series if it does go ahead.”

Rylan Clark is another potential host of the show (Credit: Splash News)

However, things aren’t said to be “set in stone” just yet.

‘Very exciting’

“Plans are still being worked on and the presenter has yet to be set in stone, as well as who’ll make up the first celebrity panel but it’s all very exciting. There is a hunger for fun, family programming and nostalgia seems to be a winner every time,” they added.

Read More: Ant and Dec: ‘furious’ Jeremy Kyle threw a chair during Saturday Night Takeaway prank

Paul O’Grady was the last host of the show. He appeared as his famous alter ego Lily Savage for the last time on the show in 2002.

The late Sir Terry Wogan was the first Blankety Blank host when it launched in 1979.

While comedian Les Dawson – who died in 1993 – hosted between 1984 and 1990.

The late Sir Terry Wogan was the first Blankety Blank host when it launched in 1979 (Credit: Splash News)

What’s the show about?

The format sees two contestants go head-to-head to complete as many fill-in-the-blank statements as they can.

There was also a celebrity panel. It featured the likes of Dame Barbara Windsor, Ant McPartlin and Cheryl Baker over the years.

David Walliams hosted a Christmas Special of Blankety Blank for ITV in 2016.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.