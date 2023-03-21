The Chase host Bradley Walsh looking concerned and Debbie smiling
TV

Contestant on The Chase tragically dies a week after the show airs as husband pays tribute

She fought a long battle with cancer

By Aaliyah Ashfield

The Chase has been hit with heartbreaking news after contestant Debbie died following her appearance on the show.

Debbie went head-to-head with Chaser Shaun Wallace during her time on on the popular quiz show.

However, a week after her episode aired on ITV, Debbie’s husband revealed that his “beautiful wife” had passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

Debbie smiling on The Chase
Debbie passed away after suffering with breast cancer (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestant dies a week after episode airs

The Chase contestant Debbie sadly passed away after initially being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her husband confirmed the devastating news in a Facebook group, saying: “Debbie, who was on The Chase on [Wednesday] and who Shaun flirted with sadly lost her 17-year battle with cancer last week.

“She was my beautiful wife and it was tough to see but at the same time lovely to see her how she was.

“It was filmed about three years ago. She was one of the last to be filmed before lockdown.

“She had breast cancer 14 years before this that had been away for a number of years. But about a year after she filmed this it came back in her bones and then in her brain.”

Debbie wearing a yellow cardigan on The Chase
Shaun Wallace flirted with Debbie during her time on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Debbie was caught flirting with Shaun Wallace on The Chase

Debbie appeared on the quiz show in an episode that was filmed before the coronavirus and that was aired as a repeat last week.

She went up against Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer, alongside her teammates Helen and George.

She was my beautiful wife and it was tough to see but at the same time lovely to see her how she was.

But after she won £5,000 for her team in the cash builder, Debbie was caught flirting with the Chaser.

Shaun said: “Hello Debbie”.

But his cheeky remark caused Bradley Walsh to say: “What was that?!”

Debbie then said: “Hello Shaun” before adding: “See I was being flirty was I?”

Bradley then replied: “Well I don’t know about that.”

Unfortunately, Shaun ended up catching Debbie which meant that she sadly didn’t make it through to the final round.

Read more: How much are The Chase cast members worth from Mark Labbett to Anne Hegerty?

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Bradley Walsh Deaths The Chase

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Sarah and Damon are with the Coronation Street logo and The Rovers background
Coronation Street: Sarah and Damon plot hole leaves fans baffled
Susanna Reid on GMB today
GMB host Susanna Reid distracts viewers with appearance today as they all ask same question
Madeleine McCann in red dress and Julia inset looking sad
Official Find Madeleine Campaign breaks silence following Julia’s claims as supporters rally round
Harry and Meghan U-turn for Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: ‘She’s picked her side’
Wild Isles slug penis
David Attenborough fans repulsed by images on Wild Isles: “Not what I needed to see”
Gino D'Acampo talking on Loose Women
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Gino D’Acampo quits show due to ‘personal problems’ and behind-the-scenes rows