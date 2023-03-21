Contestant on The Chase tragically dies a week after the show airs as husband pays tribute

The Chase has been hit with heartbreaking news after contestant Debbie died following her appearance on the show.

Debbie went head-to-head with Chaser Shaun Wallace during her time on on the popular quiz show.

However, a week after her episode aired on ITV, Debbie’s husband revealed that his “beautiful wife” had passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

Debbie passed away after suffering with breast cancer (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestant dies a week after episode airs

The Chase contestant Debbie sadly passed away after initially being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her husband confirmed the devastating news in a Facebook group, saying: “Debbie, who was on The Chase on [Wednesday] and who Shaun flirted with sadly lost her 17-year battle with cancer last week.

“She was my beautiful wife and it was tough to see but at the same time lovely to see her how she was.

“It was filmed about three years ago. She was one of the last to be filmed before lockdown.

“She had breast cancer 14 years before this that had been away for a number of years. But about a year after she filmed this it came back in her bones and then in her brain.”

Shaun Wallace flirted with Debbie during her time on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Debbie was caught flirting with Shaun Wallace on The Chase

Debbie appeared on the quiz show in an episode that was filmed before the coronavirus and that was aired as a repeat last week.

She went up against Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer, alongside her teammates Helen and George.

But after she won £5,000 for her team in the cash builder, Debbie was caught flirting with the Chaser.

Shaun said: “Hello Debbie”.

But his cheeky remark caused Bradley Walsh to say: “What was that?!”

Debbie then said: “Hello Shaun” before adding: “See I was being flirty was I?”

Bradley then replied: “Well I don’t know about that.”

Unfortunately, Shaun ended up catching Debbie which meant that she sadly didn’t make it through to the final round.

