GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins has said that colleague Kate Garraway “doesn’t know what’s round the corner” for her ill husband.

Kate’s partner Derek Draper is still in hospital fighting the effects of coronavirus.

Charlotte says Kate ‘doesn’t know what’s round the corner’

What did Charlotte say about Kate Garraway?

Earlier in August, Kate, 53, told viewers that she was taking a break from the show to spend more time with her family.

Charlotte, 45, updated viewers on Derek’s condition in an interview with OK! magazine.

“It’s been horrific for her and her family,” Charlotte said.

“She’s been going through such a tough time and she’s continuing to go through a tough time,” she continued.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner.

“Everybody at GMB is there for her in whatever way she needs.

“I keep everything crossed that Derek is going to be okay.”

Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit SplashNews.com)

What happened to Kate Garraway’s husband Derek?

Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital with the virus in March.

Days later, he was induced into a coma and only opened his eyes in July.

Despite being coronavirus-free, he still faces grave health problems due to the effect the virus has had on his body.

Kate announced she was taking a break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Where is Kate Garraway?

Kate revealed last month that she was going to take a break from the breakfast show.

“I’m actually not here next week,” she told viewers.

“I’m taking a bit of time off, to help [my son] Billy get ready for secondary school.

“And also Derek, look after things. I just want to say, thank you to all of you [viewers] for absolutely being brilliant since I’ve come back through troubling times.”

