Charlotte Hawkins reveals wardrobe mishap as she wears odd shoes on GMB

TV's Charlotte Hawkins has revealed she accidentally wore odd shoes while presenting Good Morning Britain today.

The 45-year-old host took to Twitter to share her fashion mishap, telling followers she was "half asleep" as she got ready this morning (July 17).

Alongside a snap of her shoes, Charlotte wrote: "So I must have been half asleep this morning getting ready - I managed to find shoes that perfectly matched my dress... but not each other!!

Charlotte Hawkins suffered a shoe mishap on GMB (Credit: Splash)

"This is what happens when our @gmb stylist #debbiedresses isn't around!"

The shot shows both shoes, with one of them sporting a pink bow.

GMB co-host Adil Ray also posted a snap of Charlotte's heels, writing: "When presenting I depend on my co-host. You want to be in safe, reassuring hands. Today at the end of the show Charlotte Hawkns realised she had odd shoes on."

The presenter jokingly replied: "Is it a reasonable defence that my mind was obviously on far more important matters this morning...?!"

So I must have been half asleep this morning getting ready - I managed to find shoes that perfectly matched my dress... but not each other!! 😆 This is what happens when our @gmb stylist #debbiedresses isn’t around! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/6EDiAJsHFW — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) July 17, 2020

Shoe support

Charlotte's post was met to a string of reassuring comments from fans, with one writing: "Who knows you could start a new trend #trendsetter."

A second added: "At least you colour matched!! You will NEVER do that again - your brain will be tuned!"

Another stated: "It's reassuring to know that others have also made this mistake. Setting a trend is the way to look at it."

While GMB co-star Laura Tobin commented on the post with a laughing face emoji.

Charlotte was joined by co-host Adil today (Credit: ITV)

Her odd shoes could be seen on air (Credit: ITV)

Criticism for Charlotte

With Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on holiday for six weeks, it's all change in the GMB studios in terms of the hosting line-up.

Charlotte regularly hosts the ITV show on Wednesdays with Ben Shephard. She was joined by Adil for Thursday and Friday this week.

Read more: Kate Garraway shows support for Katie Price as she likes post about Harvey's health crisis

But it appears viewers aren't impressed with the TV duo, with some even threatening to switch off.

One fumed: "Are there two more boring news presenters than Charlotte Hawkns and Adil Ray? Think I'd rather listen to Piers Morgan at least he's got a personality like it or not #GMB."

Charlotte has stepped in while Piers and Susanna are away (Credit: Splash)

Another wrote: "Has Friday suddenly become the last dregs of the week with unknown celebrities as guests and the last choice of presenters. #GMB."

A third agreed: "NOW l know why Charlotte Hawkins isn't used much on #GMB ...and as for the bloke with her HE isn't worth two Bob either! #PoorPresenters l might go back to watching #BBCBreakfast."

Technical difficulties

Earlier on this week, Charlotte was forced to apologise to a guest after her interview was marred by a series of "ridiculous" technical blunders.

During Wednesday (July 15) morning's episode of the ITV show, hosts Ben and Charlotte spoke to a woman who wasn't aware she was pregnant until she started to give birth.

She often presents alongside Ben Shephard (Credit: Splash)

Read more: This Morning viewers divided as Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba replace Eamonn and Ruth

Unfortunately, as she appeared on the programme via video link, her connection was patchy. Those in the studio struggled to catch what she was saying.

Afterwards, Charlotte issued an apology to the guest as she promised the crew were in the process of establishing a better connection.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.