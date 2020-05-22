Charlotte Hawkins reveals Kate Garraway is going through 'awful time' on Good Morning Britain

Charlotte Hawkins opened up about Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain today (May 22).

GMB fans have been concerned for the host, who has not been on the show since her husband Derek Draper fell ill with COVID-19.

The 52-year-old is still fighting for his life in intensive care – where he has been since March 30.

Charlotte Hawkins spoke about about Kate Garraway on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Hawkins speaks out

Revealing how Kate has been coping, Charlotte said: "She is still going through such an awful time.

"Our hearts go out to her and to the whole family through everything she is going through."

She added: "Everybody's got their fingers crossed and everyone is sending so much love.

"They're all in our thoughts and prayers at the moment. We're all keeping everything crossed that Drek will pull through and that everything will be okay."

Charlotte's co-host Ben Shephard then told GMB fans that Kate usually provides updates on Derek every Thursday after taking part in Clap For Carers.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is still battling COVID-19 in hospital (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek Draper

Last night (May 21), Kate posted a video of herself and her two children Darcey and Billy clapping for NHS workers outside their home.

Underneath the footage, she wrote: "The journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn newand& devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight.

"The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown."

Despite being incredibly worried for her husband, Kate stressed that she is remaining positive for her two children Darcey and Billy.

She wrote: "I couldn’t be prouder of how Darecy and Billy have coped with these past two horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits and staying strong even when they can see me wobbling.

"I'ts so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest."

Kate thanks GMB fans

Good Morning Britain fans have been inundating Kate with messages, sending her family their thoughts and prayers.

The presenter admitted people's kind words have been a huge source of comfort and. support during this difficult time.

She told her followers: "Thank you so much for all your messages.

"I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com.

"And I would love to hear more of your challenges and thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

