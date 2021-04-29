The Charlotte Crosby documentary that aired on Channel 5 recently has attracted “7,000 complaints” to Ofcom.

Former Geordie Shore Charlotte, 30, was horrified when the documentary went out, calling it “immoral”.

Viewers agreed with Charlotte and complained in their thousands (Credit: YouTube)

What happened in the Charlotte Crosby documentary?

The documentary – Celebrities: What’s Happened to Your Face? – was widely criticised by fans and TV insiders alike.

And now it seems viewers also took exception to the show.

Metro reports that 7,082 complaints have been made to the regulatory body.

Read more: Charlotte Crosby before and after: What surgery has she had and how old is she?

In response, Channel 5 told the newspaper: “Channel 5 and the programme’s producers, Crackit Productions, take duty of care very seriously

“While we acknowledge that the programme was Ofcom compliant, we have taken on board Charlotte’s feedback and removed the episode from our streaming platform My5.

“We apologise for any upset caused.”

Charlotte was horrified by the show (Credit: Channel 4)

What was the programme all about?

The documentary told the story of Charlotte’s extensive plastic surgery.

In 2016, Charlotte underwent her first procedure – a nose job.

She then followed it with lip fillers.

But despite being open about her struggles with body image and her plastic surgery, the documentary took an allegedly mean-spirited and forensic look at her body history.

What did Charlotte say about the programme?

In the wake of the now-deleted programme, Charlotte took to social media to express her dismay at the content within the documentary.

She said in a lengthy message to fans: “At a time when the broadcast and media world were backing a policy of ‘be kind’, Channel 5 and Crackit decided to commission this one-hour special on ‘rubber lip Charlotte’ (their words not mine).”

“Their ‘experts’ dissected my ‘plastic face’ with disgust, discussing my fluctuating weight (with images), and then decided to flash up the worst troll comments from the past five years.”

Read more: Charlotte Crosby shares gruesome shot of her broken nose

She ended the response by saying: “When is enough enough?

“Just because were in the public eye, doesn’t mean we aren’t human.

“Fortunately I’m strong enough to deal with it but many aren’t.”