Charlie Wicks in Made In Chelsea: Who is Ruby Adler’s new man?

Made In Chelsea loves adding new faces to create more drama for the cast and, this time, newcomer Charlie Wicks will be bringing the heat as he joins the reality show.

And he’s already got his eyes on the newly single Ruby Adler!

The latest episode of Made In Chelsea saw Olivia work her magic and set Ruby on a blind date with the charming Charlie Wicks.

The date turned into a huge success as the pair both agreed to go on a second date.

So who is the new cast member and how old is he?

Here’s everything we know.

Charlie Wicks is Ruby’s new love interest in Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Who is Made In Chelsea star Charlie Wicks?

Charlie Wicks has just joined the cast of Made In Chelsea and he’s set to be Ruby’s new love interest this series.

The reality star is from London and he’s already settling in with the Chelsea crowd.

Charlie is joining the cast following a break-up and he told The Cut that he “always finds himself in the centre of the drama”.

He also admitted that the end of his last relationship has caused him to become “yes man” and take every opportunity that comes his way.

We can’t wait to see him ruffle some feathers in show!

How old is Made In Chelsea star Charlie Wicks?

The new blond-haired, blue-eyed cast member is 27 years old.

Who is Charlie Wicks’ dad?

Charlie Wicks has an interesting claim to fame as his dad is professional footballer, Steve Wicks.

Steve Wicks made his debut in football when he was only 19 years old.

He played professionally for Queens Park Rangers and captained Chelsea Football Club back in the 1970s and 1980s.

Now, Steve Wicks works at QPR as part of the corporate hospitality team.

Charlie also has a famous brother, Matt Wicks, who began his career in football with youth contracts at both Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, he failed to make a league appearance for either team.

He was then later signed to play in Australia with the Newcastle United Jets.

However, in 2003 he was released from his contract because of the illness of a relative and he retired from football soon afterwards.

What does Charlie Wicks do for a living?

Charlie works as a trader in London but he is based in Fulham.

According to his LinkedIn, Charlie has been the Head of LNG Derivatives since July 2021.

He also graduated from University of Exeter in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in History.

Ruby and Charlie were set up by Liv on a blind date (Credit: E4)

Who is Charlie Wicks dating in Made In Chelsea?

In a recent episode of Made In Chelsea, Charlie went on a blind date with his co-star Ruby Adler.

The couple were set up on a blind date by Olivia Bentley, who also set Melissa up on a date with a mystery man too.

And Liv was proven to be quite the matchmaker as the pair seemed to really hit it off!

In fact, the date went so well that Charlie even agreed to go on a second date with Ruby.

After Ruby admitted that she liked Charlie, Liv wasted no time in calling Charlie and asking him if he’s up for going on another date.

Liv told Charlie: “Fancy a second date with Ruby?”

Thankfully Charlie replied: “Yeah why not.”

We’re all curious to see how their relationship will play out in the rest of the series!

Does Charlie Wicks have Instagram?

Yes he does, you can follow him on his account @charlie_wicks_.

Charlie isn’t massive on social media with just 1,019 followers.

But that’s sure to sky-rocket once he starts to appear more on Made In Chelsea.

We can tell by his Instagram that he enjoys the gym, travelling and taking topless pics.

In a recent post, Charlie posted a snap of him showing off his abs at the gym.

A post shared by Charlie Wicks (@charlie_wicks_)

He captioned the post: “Thinking of food.”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, December 5 on E4.

