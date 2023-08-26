‘Abuse’ aimed at Charlie Dimmock over weight gain branded ‘unfair’: ‘If Alan Titchmarsh developed a pot belly no one would care’

The “abuse” aimed at Charlie Dimmock over her weight gain was once branded “unfair” by fellow TV fave Lorraine Kelly.

Charlie, 57, became a household name in the late 1990s when she shot to fame hosting Ground Force alongside fellow green-fingered TV star, Alan Titchmarsh. During her telly days, she was no stranger to ditching the bra and letting the girls hang free. And she soon won over an army of fans who were left swooning at their screens.

Naturally, Charlie’s appearance has changed over the years. But unfortunately, nasty trolls have hit out at the green-fingered goddess over her weight gain – something she has been open about it. And back in 2016, it seemed the nasty comments rubbed up fellow TV star Lorraine Kelly the wrong way. So much so, she even name-dropped Alan Titchmarsh…

Charlie Dimmock ‘subjected to abuse’ over weight gain

Living a relatively private life since the 1990s, Charlie found herself back in the limelight in 2016 when she appeared in ITV’s Garden Rescue. After being off-screen for so long after leaving Ground Force, critical viewers couldn’t wait to comment that Charlie looked a little different to before.

And never one to hold her tongue Lorraine Kelly was left applied over the abuse Charlie had received. In an opinion piece for The Sun, published back in 2016, Lorraine fumed: “It is a poor show that Charlie is being subjected to such abuse simply for piling on a few pounds.”

‘Because Charlie is a woman, she’s considered to be a fair target’

Lorraine went on: “No one seems to be talking about the growth spurt of her begonias in her new BBC1 show Garden Rescue, it’s all about how she herself has filled out.” She then branded the situation as “horribly unfair”.

She added: “If Alan Titchmarsh had developed a bit of a pot belly, no one would have turned a hair. But because Charlie is a woman, she’s considered to be a fair target.”

Charlie Dimmock on her appearance

Charlie has spoken out about her weight gain – and has a refreshing attitude towards her size. Chatting back in 2016, the green-fingered TV presenter explained that “life is too short” to worry about your weight. And she admitted that the stance is something that has come to her with age.

“I’ve always been up and down in my weight. I’ll never be slim or skinny, let’s put it like that. One season I’ll be a size 14, then 18, but it’s something I’ve just accepted now. I’m at that age where I think, life is too short.”

