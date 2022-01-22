Charlie Dimmock on why she has ‘no regrets’ over Garden Force affair that ended long-term romance

Garden Force presenter Charlie Dimmock was hailed as one of the sexiest women in TV when she made her telly breakthrough on Garden Force in the late 1990s. However, her fame also ensured Charlie’s love life hit the headlines following an affair with a co-worker in 2001.

Charlie has previously reflected on how her fling brought about the painful end of a 13-year relationship.

Nonetheless, Charlie said back in 2002 she had ‘no regrets’ over seeing Andy Simmons, a microphone operator on Ground Force.

Charlie Dimmock said she had ‘no regrets’ about her affair (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has Charlie Dimmock previously said about her Garden Force affair?

Charlie was in a long-term relationship with viticulturist John Mushet until they split after her short romance.

Now 55, she told the Daily Mail the year after her affair that her fling with Andy had ended.

She said: “I don’t see Andy anymore, but I don’t regret what happened. You wouldn’t do anything if you kept worrying about what might go wrong.”

I don’t regret what happened.

The telly fave added she was grateful for support from her nearest and dearest following the end of her time together with John.

“John and I had been together for a long time so when we split up I relied heavily on family and close friends,” Charlie said at the time.

“I’ve discovered that the most difficult after effect of the break-up is getting into another relationship.”

It is thought Charlie is currently single (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Charle Dimmock in a relationship now?

Charlie is believed to be single, going by reports.

She indicated in 2014 she was “no point” in getting wed – and prefers her own space.

Charlie said in 2014 she was “quite content without a man” (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Charlie told the Mail: “I’m too old now, certainly too old for marriage – there’s no point.

“I can’t see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over.

“I am quite content without a man in my life.”

Charlie added she also appreciated being able to have the house to herself.

Garden Rescue airs on BBC One on Saturday January 22 at 3.45pm.

