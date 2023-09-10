Inside Charlie Dimmock’s Hampshire home: Rolf Harris portrait, £9k oven, ‘corny’ stuffed toys and ‘no mortgage’

Charlie Dimmock has been a firm favourite with viewers since the 1990s — and it’s fair to say she’s reaped the rewards of her TV fame.

When she’s not appearing on telly screens, the green-fingered goddess can be found at her humble abode. Charlie reportedly lives in a three-bed detached house in Romsey that she inherited from her mother.

Despite keeping her personal and home life pretty low-key, we’re taking a look inside the Garden Rescue star’s rather lush pad. We’re talking a £9k oven and a stunt kitchen, not to mention she doesn’t even have a mortgage!

Charlie shot to fame in the 1990s (Credit: BBC)

Inside the home of Charlie Dimmock

Despite being adored by thousands of viewers, Charlie is not on social media, so fans can only imagine what her own garden looks like.

She did previously open up about her plans for the space, though. She told The Express in 2019: “I’m going to try and make my garden look good because I’ve been doing this so long, it looks like a disaster area!

“In the autumn, I’m tackling my garden. I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on.”

‘No mortgage’ and £9k oven

Born in West Wellow, Hampshire, Charlie reportedly lives close to her childhood home in the New Forest. And, according to Charlie, she ] has no mortgage on it.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2008, she revealed: “I live in a three-bedroom detached house in Romsey that I inherited it from my mum, so I don’t have a mortgage on it. I also have a house in the village I bought in 1999.”

In 2011, she revealed to MailOnline that she’s “never happier” than when she’s in her kitchen. So much so, that she completely redesigned the kitchen to fit her rather spenny Aga oven….

“It cost £9,000, but it was too big for the space I’d left, which meant a complete kitchen redesign. But I wouldn’t be without it,” she told the publication.

The kitchen itself is stunning – a bare brick wall, adorned with shelves and trinkets. Along with the essentials utensils, a collection of cookbooks can be seen decorating the surfaces.

The TV star lives in a three-bed detached house (Credit: BBC)

Rolf Harris portrait and ‘corny’ toys

Also in her gorgeous kitchen, Charlie has a portrait of herself proudly on display for everyone to see. Speaking to MailOnline, the TV favourite recalled how she appeared on Star Portraits with Rolf Harris back in the day (before his convictions). On the show, she was painted by three different artists. She ended up going for the painting from Martyn Baldwin.

“He gives lectures and later told me he informed his students that I was the worst sitter he’d ever had; apparently, I fidgeted too much,” she told the publication.

Charlie also has some rather cute toys on her shelves. Branding them as “corny” Charlie confessed she’s a sucker for “animated singing-and-dancing toys.” She said: “There’s a Mexican mouse that sings in French, a mad stomping cow and a Christmas Tigger who bounces about singing Jingle Bells.”

Garden Rescue is on September 10 on BBC One at 3.45pm.

