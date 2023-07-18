Charlie Dimmock’s unflattering nickname coined by the Garden Rescue team

Charlie Dimmock once spoke out about the unflattering nickname she was given by the Garden Rescue team.

The 56-year-old star shot to fame on Ground Force back in the 1990s. And it’s fair to say she got the nation’s attention after letting the girls hang free as she refused to wear a bra.

Because of that, it turns out Charlie was given a rather saucy nickname by her Garden Rescue colleagues…

Charlie shot to fame on the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Dimmock: TV star’s naughty nickname from Garden Rescue team

Back when she was first on our screens, Charlie became something of a pin-up – something she has admitted she found strange. However, if she thought she’d get away from it after starting on ITV’s Garden Rescue, then Charlie was wrong…

In a resurfaced interview with Radio Times from 2016, Charlie spoke about all-things Garden Rescue. She also spoke about the naughty nickname given to her by the team of the ITV1 show.

According to the publication, her nickname was “horticultural Viagra”, which was given to her due to her going braless under a vest.

At the time of the interview, she was approaching her 50th birthday – and shut down any reference to her bra-less says. She said: “All that was all so silly and a long time ago.”

Charlie’s nickname was rather eyebrow-raising (Credit: BBC)

Charlie reveals why she didn’t wear a bra

Despite being known for her pin-up ways, Charlie once called the attention she received as “funny”.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview with the Guardian, Charlie said: “All the fuss about me not wearing a bra is funny. I was never one of the girls that boys went out with. I never was. So to suddenly be sexy is ridiculous, really.”

She added that she thought the sex symbol image was one that was projected onto her, and not something she sought to cultivate herself: “Yeah, it is projected, and that’s what’s silly about it. You have never been sexy before and it’s not like you’re Caprice or someone stunningly good-looking,” she said modestly.

