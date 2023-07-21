Charlie Dimmock shut down misconception about reaction to her mum’s death

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock previously shut down the idea that her mum’s death was the reason for Ground Force ending.

The hit ITV show saw Charlie and a team of landscapers transform people’s gardens, but it ended in 2005 after seven years.

But just a few months before the final Ground Force aired, Charlie’s mother and stepfather were killed.

They were tragically caught up in the Indian Ocean Boxing Day tsunami in 2004. Sue, her mum, and her partner, Robert, were in the Thai resort of Phuket when disaster struck.

Charlie Dimmock on the real reason Ground Force ended

It’s not something Charlie talks about publicly. So when asked by Radio Times in a 2016 interview if it was one of the reasons Ground Force finished, she brushed it off in true Charlie style.

“No, no, that’s not true at all,” she said. “Ground Force just finished. It had been a long time doing gardens in the same format. The budget on the programme was actually quite small and there’s only so much you can do… with gravel.”

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock ‘bored’ of bra chat

Charlie, who will be on Garden Rescue on BBC One today (July 22), shot to fame on Ground Force in the 1990s. At the time, she caught the nation’s attention because viewers spotted she didn’t like to wear a bra.

But there was actually a reason behind her decision which ended up making her somewhat of a pin-up! She told The Mirror she was “bored” of people talking about her boobs.

When told by the interviewer that if she wore a bra, people might not speak about them. She shut them down, replying: “I have worn a bra on Ground Force lots of times and people haven’t noticed.”

Adding: “If I’m doing physical work they do ride up.”

Garden Rescue with Charlie Dimmock airs tonight (July 22) at 5pm on BBC One.

