Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on the reason she never had children

Charlie Dimmock, the star of Garden Rescue, previously addressed concerns about “commitment” when she was asked about having children.

Charlie, now 57, shared her thoughts about becoming a mum over 20 years ago in a May 2000 interview with the Sunday Mirror.

The telly fave – whose popularity with viewers ensure she was constantly in the headlines – was in a relationship with viticulturist John Mushet at the time.

And when asked about whether she might marry, Charlie indicated that there was only one reason she could imagine doing so.

TV star previously told a tabloid: ‘I still don’t feel I’m old enough to look after a child’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Charlie Dimmock on marriage and children

Charlie replied to an enquiry about her thoughts about getting wed by replying the subject had never been discussed with her then-partner.

The Ground Force star told her disbelieving interviewer: “Truly, it’s not something that comes up in conversation. It’s not important. I suppose it would only become important if we ever decided to have children, but maybe not even then.”

Asked directly if she would like to have kids, Charlie said at the time: “At some point I suppose. I think John would like kids but I still don’t feel I’m old enough to look after a child.”

Charlie Dimmock later split from partner John (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘A daunting responsibility’

Charlie went on to say: “It’s a huge responsibility and a daunting one, and I’m not sure I’m ready for it yet. People say that having a child is the biggest financial commitment two people can make, so how can I make that commitment when I don’t even own a house?”

How can I make that commitment when I don’t even own a house?

Charlie and John later split following her fling with a microphone operator on Ground Force.

Reflecting on the pain of her break up a couple of years after her Mirror interview to the Mail, Charlie said: “John and I had been together for a long time, so when we split up I relied heavily on family and close friends.

“I’ve discovered that the most difficult after-effect of the break-up is getting into another relationship.”

